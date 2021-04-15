The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (ESMPO), the same group that effectively killed the $2.1 billion Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project in August 2019, may be looking to revive it. During a work session Wednesday, the panel discussed the inadequacies of the newest plan for a $725 million truck-only bridge, arguing its phased approach may create more problems than it alleviates.

Baldwin County Commissioner Joe Davis, a resident of Daphne, said Phase 1 of the proposed truck bridge will simply shift the Interstate 10 bottleneck from the Wallace Tunnel to Exit 35 at Highway 98, where the proposed three lanes of traffic from the eastbound Bayway will merge again to two. Earlier this year, in a separate proposal from the truck bridge, the ESMPO endorsed a project to widen Interstate 10 to six lanes between the Bayway and State Route 181 in Malbis, but neither project redesigns or reconfigures Exit 35.

“[ALDOT] said the numbers support six lanes right now at Exit 35,” Davis said. “We need a plan to make it more viable … Exit 35 has challenges right now and I would like us to consider asking the state, the federal government, whoever, to take Exit 35 East into consideration and it be done concurrently with this bridge.”

On March 22, representatives of ESMPO, the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Alabama Department of Transportation held a news conference to announce the revival of the Mobile River bridge project, endorsing an approach that would initially construct a single span of the bridge for trucks only, then, in an indeterminate time in the future, raise the Bayway and add a second span. Officials said the plan would preserve a $150 million federal grant set to expire in 2022, while a toll of less than $15 per truck could provide as much as $400 million to pay toward construction.

Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell, chairman of the ESMPO, who appeared alongside Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson to endorse the truck bridge last month, said he’s had a few weeks to reflect on the plan he and now believes there’s a more feasible way to deliver the full bridge and bayway package in a single phase.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the $725 million (truck bridge) plan,” Burrell said. “Everybody knows that’s only Phase 1 and there will ultimately be Phase 2 and Phase 3. The more I look at this … I agree 100 percent … the only thing that makes sense is to go back to having all this performed at once because we are going to run into nightmares if we don’t.”

Burrell recalled the original $2.1 billion project — a public-private partnership — was removed from the ESMPO’s Transportation Improvement Plan in the wake of “citizen outrage at the tolls.” At one time, ALDOT recommended tolls as high as $6 for passenger cars each way, with a $90 monthly pass for commuters and a guarantee at least one route — the Causeway, Bankhead Tunnel and Cochrane-Africatown Bridge – would remain free. ALDOT and Gov. Kay Ivey advised local leaders to formulate a new plan, and they returned with the truck bridge concept this year.

But Burrell said he has since “put pen to paper,” and suggested that if the federal government will loan the state money to pay for the project rather than a private party, “if you get the profiteers out of the way, you start saving a lot of money.” The Biden Administration is currently seeking support for a $2 trillion national infrastructure package, and regardless of its merits, local leaders are looking at a potential windfall from either federal line items or earmarks.

Burrell said assuming the federal government will provide a favorable interest rate on a $1.75 billion loan, a two-span bridge and raised Bayway could be constructed in a single project — along with the reconfiguration of Exit 35 — and suggested drivers will be happy to pay a toll of what could be less than $2 for passenger vehicles.

“If a toll is low enough, maybe they won’t take the free route,” he said. “The question is, how much traffic would we lose to free routes? I think there is a good possibility we can make these numbers work but there are some big assumptions. Primarily, would the federal government loan us the money?”

Daphne Mayor Robin Lejeune, Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan and Baldwin County Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood were also in attendance, and encouraged Burrell to speak with Stimpson about a broader proposal. McMillan expressed concern about the longevity of the existing Bayway, and the amount of traffic that could potentially be diverted the Causeway. Before the project can request funding, both MPOs must add it to their long-range transportation plans and transportation improvement plans, which would require public comment.

ALDOT engineer Edwin Perry said the biggest challenge of the project has been funding, but the state “wants to be able to work with both MPOs on whatever you’re willing to support.”

“Being able to toll a wider audience helps fund the project,” he said. “The more revenue that comes in, the more [project] may be built. Giving passenger cars the option to pay, maybe we’re able to do this in two phases, or one phase and a piece. It’s something we have to look at.”

On Thursday, Wiley Blankenship of the Coastal Alabama Partnership and Build the Bridge Coalition said he was “surprised a little bit” by both the truck bridge proposal and the news from the ESMPO yesterday. He said all alternatives have previously been studied, but changes in the Biden Administration “might change some things greatly.”

Blankenship said Sen. Richard Shelby suggested Congress may lift its ban on earmarks, and the Mobile River bridge proposal would be a valuable project for the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations to bargain with. But either way, Blankenship said regional and state leaders need to have a proposal on the table to apply for the money the moment it is available.

“I think anytime anybody has a viable project and it’s feasible, it needs to be heard and listened to,” he said. “But there’s a lot up in the air, and you better have something going if you want to get those dollars … the project needs to be moving.”

Stimpson was out of town and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

CORRECTION: This story was corrected to clarify the toll scheme of the original $2.1 billion project.