The driver of a tractor trailer sustained just minor injuries in Baldwin County Thursday evening after his truck left the roadway and landed in the Tensaw River off Interstate 65.

According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher K. Horn, 57, of Bowie, Maryland, was driving southbound on I-65 around 5:50 p.m. when he lost control of his 2016 Mack Truck due to an equipment malfunction. Horn’s truck left the roadway and broke through a guardrail at the General W.K. Wilson Jr. Bridge — known locally as “The Dolly Parton Bridge” — near mile marker 30. The truck drove down the bridge’s embankment, crashed into the Tensaw River and partially submerged.

Horn was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate the single-vehicle wreck.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) closed one northbound lane of I-65 near the crash site Friday morning to recover the tractor-trailer from the river. They advised motorists to seek alternative routes.

ALDOT, the United States Coast Guard, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency, Stockton Fire Department, Alabama Marine Police and North Baldwin Search and Rescue are assisting with the extraction.