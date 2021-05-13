Trucking advocates and residents raised safety and cost concerns over the new plan to construct a bridge over the Mobile River to help relieve congestion in the tunnels.

At a public hearing hosted by the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization, residents got their first chance to raise concerns about the project that would charge a $15 toll to large trucks for use of the bridge to help defray the $300 million in loan money needed to pay for the $675 million proposal.

Alabama Trucking Association President and CEO Mark Colson said the group supports the building of a bridge in general, but is against the proposed toll as a means to pay for it. For one, Colson questioned if targeting only trucks would impact traffic as much as planners think it will.

“Is it fair that trucks are only 10 percent of the traffic on average and have to pay 100 percent of the toll?” He asked. “That’s why we believe the funding source needs to be equitable.”

Advocates for and residents of the Plateau area of Mobile, which contains Africatown, are hoping for a different kind of equity when it comes to the project. Advocates want to see the proposal reworked to avoid a scenario where big trucks clog the main artery of the historic area to avoid the toll on the new bridge.

“My main concern is safety,” Plateau native Gary Simpson said. “Truckers aren’t going to spend $15 when they can easily use the Africatown bridge.”

Colson said he also believes the impacts on Africatown should be studied.

Jimmy Shumock, project coordinator for the Mobile River Bridge Crossing, said the public hearing is only to determine if the project should be added to the area’s Transportation Improvement Plan, or TIP, as well as the Long-Range Transportation Plan for the MPO. Until the project is added federal money can’t be used to study it, or go ahead with the project.

“Until we get the project in the TIP, we can’t study it and can’t figure this stuff out,” he said. “We won’t know how to mitigate those issues until it’s in the TIP.”

Under the current plan, the Alabama Department of Transportation would remove the requirement that hazardous cargo be moved via the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge and would allow those types of trucks to use the truck bridge. As of now, there would be no requirement to use it.

Kevin Harrison, transportation director for the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission, or SARPC, said a vote of the county’s MPO would take place June 2. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is chairman of the organization.

The vote on June 2 would be to amend the MPO’s Envision 2045 plan to include the new truck bridge proposal and also to add a desire to widen Highway 45, Harrison said. The addition of Highway 45 to the wish list means a future project to make it four lanes could get federal funding.

If nothing is done along the Interstate 10 corridor to mitigate the impact of vehicular congestion, Harrison said, residents could expect summer-like Friday traffic on a daily basis year-round. Currently traffic in both the tunnels averages 75,000 vehicles per day, on average, which is more than either the Bankhead Tunnel or Wallace Tunnel was built to handle, he said. The tunnels could be supporting more than 100,000 vehicles per day in the near future.

Also impacting this decision, Harrison said, is a deadline on a $125 million federal INFRA grant. The deadline means the bridge project must be started by September of 2022, or else the area loses the funding.

While the bridge would impact an interstate highway, Harrison said the roadway itself is owned by the state, which makes it an ALDOT issue. The area only receives about $10 million per year to handle all federal roadways and that’s based on population.

ALDOT is planning a phased approach to the project, which would first consist of building a single span of the bridge and connect it to the current Bayway. A second phase would add a second span of the bridge and a third phase would result in the construction of a new Bayway.