Tractor-trailers will be able to use a free route through the Wallace Tunnel and avoid tolls for a new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project, an Alabama Department of Transportation official confirmed at a public hearing Wednesday evening.

Edwin Perry, ALDOT project manager for the bridge, said during a public hearing hosted by the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization that truckers looking to avoid a proposed $18 toll on the new infrastructure could do so by taking the Wallace tunnel and connecting to the Causeway, which will both remain free routes.

This new information potentially alleviates the concerns of many that truckers, or trucking companies, would exclusively use the Africatown USA Bridge to slide past the tolled routes.

“We’ll look and study how many trucks will use the (new) bridge,” he said.

Perry did add that the Africatown bridge would remain the free route for trucks carrying hazardous materials. Those types of trucks already take the bridge, instead of the Wallace Tunnel.

In addition to the Africatown bridge, the Wallace Tunnel and the causeway, the Bankhead Tunnel will remain free for drivers of everyday vehicles.

Big trucks will bear the brunt of tolls used to pay off financing and federal loans on the project estimated at $2.7 million. The tolled route will range from $18 or less for trucks with an Algo pass to $31.50 for trucks without an Algo pass.

To compare, regular passenger vehicles with an Algo pass will be charged $2.50 per trip, while vehicles without one will be charged $5.50, Perry said.

The $2.50 and the $18 Algo pass tolls will be the maximum charged for the project. Perry said the tolls could be lessened depending upon how much federal funding is available.

An Algo pass will be similar to Florida’s Sunpass, or Georgia’s Peach pass and will be readily available for any driver. The pass will be available to purchase for a one-time fee of around $5, he said.

The project will use electronic tolling, which means either an Algo pass transponder on the windshield will be scanned, or a vehicle’s license plate will be scanned. The toll gaantry, where the information will be collected, will be located at the mid-bay interchange of the new Bayway, Perry said.

In addition, ALDOT will offer a $40-per-month unlimited use pass designed for commuters. If used during a typical work month, a driver would spend less than $1 per trip.

Prices for the tolls will also vary upon height of the vehicle. Vehicles lower than 7.5 feet, which includes almost all everyday vehicles, will be charged one rate and vehicles taller than that will be charged more, Perry said.

Unlike with previous bridge plans, the newest plan does not include a concessionaire and is wholly owned by the state. This means the toll will be retired when the project is paid for, Perry said.

The larger project will be split into two groups; the six-lane cable-stay bridge and the interchanges leading to it and the Bayway and the interchanges leading to it. Perry said the splitting of the larger project into two will allow the two sides to be constructed concurrently, which will lead to a shorter timeline for completion.