No sooner than he giveth, he taketh away.

Another Mobile tour event for former President Donald Trump has been canned, a spokesperson from the American Freedom Tour told Lagniappe Thursday morning.

Tour officials had announced Tuesday that Trump’s scheduled visit to Birmingham on June 18 was “postponed” due to unforeseen circumstances and a post-GOP primary election event in Mobile was being considered on July 9. The Birmingham visit would have been just days before Alabama’s Republican Senate primary runoff election. Trump pulled his endorsement of candidate Mo Brooks last month, and candidates Katie Britt and Mike Durant are both vying to pick up Trump’s support.

American Freedom Tour Customer Service Manager Julliet Murdock wrote in an email Thursday that the former president would no longer be in Mobile and provided a link to a planned event in Memphis, Tennessee on June 18.

“Sorry, he will not be in Mobile, Alabama. We are planning a country-wide tour and will be announcing dates as they become available,” Murdock wrote.

This is now the second tour visit announced in Mobile that has been rolled back. A speculated visit to the USS Battleship Memorial Park in 2021 fell through and was never scheduled.

Trump visited Mobile in 2015 on the campaign trail and later in 2016 following his election as president as part of his “Thank You” tour. Both of Trump’s previous events took place at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex.

The American Freedom Tour is Trump’s current endeavor to “equip conservatives across the country to Win Back America.” The next event will take place on May 14 in Austin, Texas. Trump is widely considered one of the potential front-runners for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, should he choose to enter the race.