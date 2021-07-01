A current member of the University of Alabama Board of Trustees says a $2.3 million retirement payment to former Chancellor Bob Witt in 2016 was “approved and appropriate,” and also said large payouts to exiting administrators have been signed off on by the Board’s Compensation Committee.

Retired Judge John England said he deems the multimillion-dollar payment to Witt — who was already being paid $757,000 a year at the time of his retirement — as justified because of the quality job he performed as chancellor and UA president before that. Asked why trustees felt Witt deserved such a large bonus on top of a job for which he had already been very highly compensated for years, England took issue with such terminology.

“I didn’t use the term bonus. It was not, in my view, a bonus. It was as much a compensation for multiple jobs well done, and that’s the only answer I can give. I appreciate you calling. I’m tied up and I’m going,” England said as he abruptly broke off the interview.

The former Alabama Supreme Court Justice was the only one of 15 UA Trustees Lagniappe attempted to contact Wednesday who responded or didn’t quickly get off the phone. For more than two months, Lagniappe has attempted to obtain explanations for seemingly wasteful and unnecessary spending by the System, but Chancellor Finis St. John’s office hasn’t responded in weeks and has ignored a number of public records requests and other questions. With the exception of England’s comments, the Trustees did not prove much more willing to discuss the reasons for unnecessarily paying millions to outgoing employees.

In addition to apparently paying hundreds of thousands to political columnist Steve Flowers for work he doesn’t appear to have done as a System Office employee with no office, phone number or email address, the System has also paid millions to high-ranking administrators after they retired or left their positions.

One question St. John’s office has ignored is whether extraneous payments to these administrators were used as leverage to obtain non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and if the payments were approved by the Trustees’ Compensation Committee. On Wednesday, England — a current member of the committee — answered that.

“As far as I know it has been,” he said of the extra payments.

The Board of Trustees manual tasks the Compensation Committee with not only determining contract structures for presidents and chancellors, but also with signing off on any non-standard payment arrangements with employees.

“This committee shall be responsible for the establishment of the compensation of the chancellor and, upon recommendation of the chancellor, the compensation of the presidents, vice chancellors, board officers, provosts, vice presidents and such other senior academic and administrative officers as the committee shall designate,” the manual reads. “In addition, it shall review any extraordinary salary and payment arrangements for employees.”

In regard to Witt’s retirement bonus, England defended the decision to gift him millions, even if he wasn’t sure he was part of the group that approved it.

“I’m not sure if I was on the compensation committee or not, but I do know the compensation for Bob Witt was approved and appropriate. That’s all that I can tell you,” England said.

England hung up before it was possible to ask if the committee had approved Witt also receiving his full chancellor’s salary for 10 months after retiring and continuing payments of $20,370 a month. Currently, Witt is listed as working in UA’s Honors College as a professor emeritus making $244,000 a year.

While Witt may have been the biggest beneficiary of the University System’s largess, he’s hardly alone. As Lagniappe has documented through payroll records, interviews and media reports, it has hardly been uncommon for presidents, chancellors and other high-ranking administrators to receive hundreds of thousands in continued payroll disbursements after leaving their positions. In two documented cases, the Board’s guidelines on “retreating” presidents and chancellors were almost uniformly ignored to pay former UA President Judy Bonner more than $650,000 over nine months and former Chancellor Ray Hayes $1.3 million in the two years after he left the position.

Those guidelines stipulate that extra payments to presidents and chancellors are only available to those who served more than five years in their positions. Neither Bonner nor Hayes cracked the three-year mark before leaving. Even those who serve at least five years are only supposed to be eligible for a one year sabbatical at full pay before returning to a division in which they have tenure and receiving pay equal to that of the highest paid tenured professor.

Lagniappe has uncovered more examples of large, unnecessary payouts. Dean of the UA Graduate School David Francko, retired in June 2016 and moved back to his native state of Ohio. Records show he closed on a house in Lebanon, Ohio, on June 16, 2016, but he was still paid $421,000 over the next 22 months as dean emeritus.

Former Vice President for Finance and Operations Lynda Gilbert announced her retirement in April 2017 and left the UA System 11 months later, but continued to receive payroll disbursements for 14 months that totaled $446,000.

Former Athletic Director Bill Battle retired from that position in 2017 to become a “special assistant to the president,” but continued being paid his full salary for months before settling into his new position at $257,000 a year. His page on the university’s website carries simply his name, title, photo and a phone number, but offers no information as to what he does.

Chancellor search

One question St. John’s office has dodged for months now is whether he was the only person interviewed for the chancellor’s position during the last search in 2018. Multiple current and former employees with knowledge of the search have claimed it was nothing more than a coronation for St. John, who served 17 years on the Board of Trustees before volunteering to become an unpaid interim chancellor when Hayes abruptly retired. Nine months later, St. John’s former colleagues on the board made him full-time chancellor and he’s averaged roughly $1 million a year in pay since 2019.

England was quoted in publications at the time St. John became interim chancellor as praising him for allowing the board the time to conduct a “national and international” search for new leadership. Asked Wednesday whether that search had lived up to his public proclamations, England said he wasn’t aware how many other people — if any — had been interviewed.

“What I’m saying to you is I wasn’t on the search committee, and so I don’t know who they interviewed. That’s all I can say. That’s all that I know,” he said.

Fellow trustee Ron Gray, who served as president pro tempore of the board at the time of the search, was unwilling to shed any light on the matter when reached by Lagniappe this week.

“Nah. No, I’m probably not going to talk to you, I’m not in the office right now. I don’t have anything to share with you, I appreciate you calling,” Gray said before hanging up.

Trustee Vanessa Leonard also made a quick exit when contacted Wednesday.

“I would refer you to our public relations person. I have no comment other than what the public relations person is saying at this time,” she said before hanging up.

Trustee Barbara Humphrey also referred a reporter back to System Office spokesperson Lynn Cole. When it was explained Cole hasn’t answered questions about these matters in several weeks, Humphrey offered that she would try to rectify that.

“Let me find out why she’s not receiving any calls from any reporters,” she said. “I’m sure she’ll give you a statement about all of that. Let me give our pro tempore a call and ask him to let Lynn reach out to you all.”

Lagniappe was unable to ask any of the trustees whether these supplemental payments were contingent upon signing an NDA or whether they could have adversely affected the Retirement Systems of Alabama by driving up retirement payments to those administrators.

Rob Holbert is a co-publisher of Lagniappe. He can be reached at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com