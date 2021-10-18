Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville, believes overreach by the federal government is hindering states from moving forward as they attempt to recover from the pandemic.

Tuberville spoke to the Mobile Chamber of Commerce during breakfast on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel, where he said Alabamians need to be able to “live, work and raise a family without big government in the way.”

The Senator argued that the big government being promulgated in Washington, D.C., hinders progress, not helps it, and said it is holding back the nation on several fronts, including pandemic response, economic recovery and immigration.

Tuberville provided vaccine mandates as an example. He told Lagniappe that he has had COVID-19, is fully vaccinated and is considering getting a booster. Even so, he believes vaccine mandates being sought by the Biden Administration are counterintuitive.

“The pandemic has been tough, tough on all of us. It’s not over,” Tuberville said. “People ask me about vaccinations — I believe in freedom, I believe in liberty. If you don’t want to take it, you don’t have to, but I think you should really look at it. I took the vaccine. I believe it helped me. But these vaccine mandates are a log on the fire on our liberties and [they have] turned a lot of people against the government more than they were. Big government is something that is really getting in the way.”

Tuberville, a Republican, said that the Democrat Party’s control over Congress and the executive branch has led to large-scale spending efforts, such as the currently proposed $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act and the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in August.

“We’ve gone from millions to billions to trillions. Big government is out of control,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville said the Build Back Better is out of the hands of the Republicans, who hold a minority in the chamber, and is at the mercy of inter-party debate among the Democratic caucus. He complimented Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, for his handling of the issue and standing up for the needs of his state. Manchin has been a roadblock for the Democratic Party’s agenda and is currently the missing vote needed to pass the act. Tuberville said he expects a $1-$2 trillion version of the bill to eventually pass.

The economy is also suffering in part due to federal policies, Tuberville said, pointing to entitlements which he said have discouraged workers from going back to work and have encouraged more to exit the workforce. He noted that 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, according to data recently published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Our economy is running on fumes,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville criticized the Federal Reserve, saying that it has been printing $100 billion a month and has been excessive with treasury bonds. He said sooner or later there will be a reckoning for the practices.

“I wish they’d lock doors and go home for five to six weeks. Let’s let the country get going again,” Tuberville said. “In Washington, D.C., they think they have to do something to make something better instead of staying out of the way, making things simple, giving states the opportunity to run their states how they want to. That’s the key to successful government.”

The federal government’s policies on the southern border are also hurting states, Tuberville said. He said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been hamstrung by the Biden Administration and states have no jurisdiction or recourse to counter the problem.

“Our border is out of control,” Tuberville said. He said he sponsored a bill earlier this year that would have given local law enforcement more authority to combat immigration.

He said that two million undocumented individuals have entered the U.S. so far this year and that each person represents a $50,000 cost to taxpayers. Without the paperwork, money and many not knowing the language, he said he can’t blame these immigrants when they turn to crime in an attempt to meet their needs.

“I’m more for giving power back to the states. We can’t survive the federal government trying to run every move we’re going to make,” Tuberville said.