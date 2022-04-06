Photo | Turner Ward

Turner Ward has returned to his second home — a Major League dugout. The former Satsuma High, Faulkner State Community College and South Alabama standout, who spent 16 seasons in professional baseball as a player, is back in the Big Leagues after a brief time away from coaching.

Ward returns to the game as the assistant hitting coach for the St. Louis Cardinals and he’ll be in uniform and on the job Thursday when the Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates to open the season in the first of a four-game series. It will be followed by a two-game homestand against the Kansas City Royals.

The former Mobile BayBears’ manager said he’s happy to be back in the game that has played such a big role in his life.

“It’s been great. It’s definitely something to get used to again, being away from my family,” Ward, who turns 57 on April 11, said in a telephone interview this week. “But the game is still the same, just different faces. It’s been refreshing to be here, especially with Goldy [former BayBear Paul Goldschmidt] over here. So that’s kind of been a good part of it, because it meant I knew somebody [on the team]. Really, I didn’t know anybody in the organization.”

Once his playing days were over, Ward turned to coaching. He coached in the Gulf Coast League and New York-Penn League before later being named manager of the BayBears, where he led the team to Southern League titles in 2011 and 2012, earning Manager of the Year honors in 2012, while Baseball America tabbed the BayBears as the Minor League Team of the Year in 2011.

He would join the Arizona Diamondbacks as assistant hitting coach in 2013 and be promoted to lead hitting coach in 2014 and 2015. He was hired as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ hitting coach (2016-18) and hitting coach for the Cincinnati Reds (2019). He has spent the past two years coaching his youngest son’s travel ball team. Then came the phone call from the Cardinals.

“It does [feel good],” he said of his return. “I’m not going to say I wasn’t expecting it, because I wasn’t in a sense, but you just never know in this game. I wasn’t sending out resumes or anything like that. It was nice to be looked for and to be wanted, and I don’t take that lightly. So I’m very excited. My family is really excited. My family is in on it and that makes it a lot easier because of how tough it is during the course of a season and being away. The sacrifices that they make, that we make, having them on board and them wanting me to do this makes it even more special.”

Landing in a baseball town like St. Louis has made his return to the Major Leagues even better, Ward said.

“St. Louis loves their baseball and historically, they’re winners and they expect to win,” he said. “There’s high expectations, so it makes it that we’re expected to win, and if that doesn’t happen there can be consequences in this day. It’s no different; the players expect to win, the coaches expect it. This is why we’re at this level. The expectations are high.

“We’ve got a pretty significant, powerful lineup. You’ve got young players like Dylan Carlson and then you’ve got right behind him Goldy and [Nolan] Arenado. Of course, [there’s Albert] Pujols, Tyler O’Neill; I mean there’s just some pro hitters like Harrison Bader and Tommy Edman. I think it’s an offense that people are going to be surprised about.”

Goldschmidt played for Ward with the BayBears in 2012 before being promoted to the Diamondbacks’ Major League roster. When Ward joined the D-Backs’ coaching staff, Goldschmidt was just coming into his own as a big-league player.

“We’ve got a lot of history there and it’s good to see him again and see how he has grown and matured — as a man of faith, a father of two and a husband, and watching his family and life grow,” Ward said.

The return of Pujols, who was a fixture with the Cardinals for several seasons, has been celebrated in St. Louis, and it means he rejoins his close friend and teammate, catcher Yadier Molina.

“Those guys are attached at the hip. They are in the [batting] cage together, being reunited again in the game,” Ward said. “Pujols brings so much knowledge and even energy. From an offensive standpoint, he did a great job last year in the role that he was in [with the Angels and the Dodgers]. Hopefully, there’s some more in the bat to keep up with the offense and help us do what we’re ultimately trying to do — win a World Series.”

Ward played 12 Major League seasons. He was drafted by the Yankees but played in the Major League with Cleveland, Toronto, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and Philadelphia. He played in two World Series with the Blue Jays (1992, 1993) and he had a pinch-hit home run in Game 3 of the 1999 National League Divisional Series for the Diamondbacks. He is well known for a play in 1998 with the Pirates when he crashed through the wall in right field after catching a fly ball by the Mets’ Mike Piazza. He played in 626 games in the majors, batting .251 with 1,548 at-bats, 210 runs scored, 389 hits, 73 doubles, 11 triples, 39 home runs, 219 runs batted in, 33 stolen bases and 186 walks. He returned to the World Series as a coach with the Dodgers in 2017 and 2018.

“I think for me it has always been the mentor-coach mentality,” Ward said. “Just kind of helping guys get to the next level. Of course, living out my faith is a big part of that. So just being able to stand strong in my faith and being able to be an example and also being able to share knowledge. I look at the guys I coach, and I look at them like my own kids, trying to help them through different things. It’s tough up here [in the Major Leagues], man. In this day and age in baseball and the adjustments that they have to make early, staying on track and focused, that’s a huge part of what a Major League coach does. So it’s just something that I strive for and live for and through my experiences, I hope to help guys through those things.

“I think for me, I’ve always wanted to be able to look back as a coach and say I was able to impact players’ lives. The baseball stuff is just such a short-lived [thing]. Even me playing 16 years, it was just a vapor, it was vaporized. Being a father, a husband, and a friend, you’re that a lot longer than living out the game of baseball. I have really tried to keep it all in perspective and help guys keep it in perspective, but it’s hard when you’re in a playing career just because of how tough it is. Every day, you’re just trying to keep guys in perspective.”