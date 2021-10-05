Tuesday’s runoff elections for City Council seats in districts 1, 2 and 6 appear to be on track for a lower turnout than the Aug. 24 regular municipal elections.

As midday approached in Mobile, traffic at a number of polling places was light. Seals Community Center, where voters were deciding between the late incumbent Levon Manzie and challenger William Carroll, had a short line at around 11:30 a.m. The location had one machine counting ballots and 267 votes had been cast since it opened at 7 a.m.

James Jackson called the turnout “steady,” but said it could be better. Jackson, a Carroll supporter campaigning for the former councilman, lamented the turnout during Aug. 24 municipal elections.

Advertisements

“The piss-poor turnout doesn’t represent the city properly,” he said.

Manzie led following the Aug. 24 election with 47 percent of the District 2 vote. Carroll received 22 percent of the vote in the six-way race.

On Aug. 24, the Seals Center saw 1,112 votes cast all day. Manzie took the majority of those votes, earning 54 percent of them, or 52 percent. The 1,112 votes cast at the Seals Center represents 27 percent turnout.

District 2 voters at Via! In Midtown were less motivated as of about 11:35 a.m. A total of 231 voters had chosen between Manzie and Carroll at that time. On Aug. 24, a total of 1,323 voters made a choice all day. That number accounts for some 33 percent of the total number of registered voters at the precinct.

Most of the VIa! Voters chose Manzie on Aug. 24, as well, giving him 35 percent of the vote.

It appears to be a similar story in District 1 where voters will decide between Cory Penn and Herman Thomas. There was no line at the Figures Community Center, where 416 voters had cast ballots, a little after noon.

“It’s slow,” Penn supporter Ed Scott said. “It was definitely slower than the first election.”

During the Aug. 24 election, only 1,499 voters showed up to make a choice the whole day. Of those, Thomas took the largest percentage of the vote, with 580 votes. Chamyne Fortune Thompson actually finished second in the precinct with 425 votes and Penn finished third with 303 votes.

District 6 is hosting the other runoff election, where Josh Woods is taking on Scott Jones for the right to fill the seat of Councilwoman Bess Rich, who is retiring at the end of the term.

At just before 1 p.m., 395 voters had made a selection at the Connie Hudson Mobile Regional Senior Center.

On Aug. 24, 1,926 votes were cast at the same location. That number accounts for about 24 percent of the registered voters in the precinct. In the precinct on Aug. 24, Woods earned more votes than Jones, with 40 percent to about 35 percent.