As the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state baseball playoffs move into the semifinals, only two teams from the Lagniappe coverage area remain in the chase for a state championship — defending champions Bayshore Christian (Class 1A) and Mobile Christian (Class 4A).
Bayshore Christian advanced with a pair of easy victories over Brantley in last weekend’s third-round play in the best-of-three series. The Eagles topped Brantley 11-1 and 19-0. Mobile Christian won 9-0 and 6-4 over Bibb County as the Leopards swept their series in two games as well.
Other area teams were eliminated last week. The list includes Bayside Academy, which lost to Thomasville 4-1 and 4-0 in Class 3A play; UMS-Wright, which fell to Holtville 14-3 and 6-5 in Class 5A; and in Class 7A, Baker, which lost 13-7 and 9-0 to Central-Phenix City, and Alma Bryant, which lost 7-1 and 10-0 to Auburn.
This week, Bayshore travels to Sweet Water. The teams will meet Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. If a third game is required to settle the best-of-three series, it will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. Mobile Christian is also on the road, traveling to Gordo for games at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with a 4 p.m. Thursday game if needed.
Here is the schedule of semifinal games this weekend:
Class 1A: Bayshore Christian vs. Sweet Water; Lindsay Lane Christian vs. Donoho.
Class 2A: Ariton vs. G.W. Long; Decatur Heritage vs. Mars Hill Bible.
Class 3A: Trinity Presbyterian vs. Thomasville; Phil Campbell vs. Piedmont.
Class 4A: Mobile Christian vs. Gordo; Hamilton vs. Etowah.
Class 5A: Holtville vs. Headland; Russellville vs. Madison Academy.
Class 6A: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Pelham; Huntsville vs. Hazel Green.
Class 7A: Central-Phenix City vs. Auburn; Vestavia Hills vs. Hewitt-Trussville.
