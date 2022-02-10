LeFlore High School is back in possession of stolen cleaning supplies.
Mobile police stopped a silver Dodge Caravan on Wednesday morning, Feb. 9, and connected the vehicle to a burglary that occurred at LHS. The stolen items: cleaning supplies were recovered from the vehicle and returned to the school.
Alison Wick, 31, and Stephen George, 36, both of Mobile, were arrested and charged with third-degree theft of property and traffic violations. Wick was released the same day on a $4,100 bond. George was released on a $3,000 bond.
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here