LeFlore High School is back in possession of stolen cleaning supplies.

Mobile police stopped a silver Dodge Caravan on Wednesday morning, Feb. 9, and connected the vehicle to a burglary that occurred at LHS. The stolen items: cleaning supplies were recovered from the vehicle and returned to the school.

Alison Wick, 31, and Stephen George, 36, both of Mobile, were arrested and charged with third-degree theft of property and traffic violations. Wick was released the same day on a $4,100 bond. George was released on a $3,000 bond.