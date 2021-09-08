The South Alabama men’s basketball program received two verbal commitments from high school players in recent days via Twitter. Julian Margrave, a 6-foot-9 prospect, tweeted “100 percent committed” to his Twitter page last week. A Class of 2022 recruit, he is expected to sign with the Jaguars during November’s early signing period.

Also, Jamar Franklin, a combo guard from Rockledge, Fla., High School noted on his Twitter account that he is “110 percent” committed to signing with the Jaguars. The 6-2, 170-pounder is also expected to sign in November. He was in attendance at Saturday’s South Alabama-Southern Miss football game won by USA 31-7. He offered his commitment the next day.

Margrave played last season at Louisburg High School in Kansas, helping lead the team to the Class 4A state championship game. However, he recently announced he would be transferring to New Hampton prep school in New Hampshire, telling the Louisburg newspaper he felt the decision was best for his future. At Louisburg last season, Margrave averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds a game.

Franklin was named the Player of the Year in his district and led his team to the district crown in Class 5A. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals a game during his junior season at Rockledge.

St. Paul’s wins Challenge of Champions

The St. Paul’s boys team won the Invitational portion of the annual Mobile Challenge of Champions cross country competition. St. Joseph’s Academy of Baton Rouge took top honors in the Invitational portion of the girls’ competition. In Invitational boys’ play, McGill-Toolen finished second to St. Paul’s, followed in order by Bayshore Christian, UMS-Wright and Dunham of Baton Rouge. In the girls’ competition, St. Joseph’s was followed in order by McGill-Toolen, St. Paul’s, Baker and Fairhope.

In the boys’ Open competition, Baker was the winner with St. Paul’s finishing second, while Davidson was the top girls team in the Open competition, with Cottage Hill Christian taking second.

The event annually draws some of the top cross country teams from the state and the region. This year, some schools that had planned on taking part in the Challenge of Champions — namely schools in Louisiana that are still suffering from damage caused by Hurricane Ida — were forced to withdraw.

Bayside Academy volleyball No. 1

Bayside Academy, 17-2, held on to its top ranking in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A volleyball poll last week. Satsuma is ranked No. 10 in 5A. In 7A, McGill-Toolen is No. 3, while in 6A, Spanish Fort is ranked No. 3, St. Paul’s is No. 6, Saraland is No. 10 and Faith Academy received votes. In 4A, St. Michael is No. 6, the same ranking St. Luke’s holds in 3A. Orange Beach is ranked No. 6 in 2A and Bayshore Christian is No. 6 in 1A.

The other top-ranked teams include Spain Park (7A), Homewood (6A), Deshler (4A), Montgomery Catholic (3A), G.W. Long (2A), Donoho (1A) and Edgewood Academy (AISA).