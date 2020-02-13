Police have identified two men who died from injuries they sustained during an exchange of gunfire inside of a Mobile Walmart last night.



According to the Mobile Police Department, dispatchers began receiving calls about a shooting at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2570 Government Blvd. around 8:40 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12. Callers advised police at least two men had been injured.



Upon arrival, officers found Jaquess Thompson, 21, and Seantatis Kirksey, 44, both suffering from gunshot wounds. According to statements made to police, Kirksey and Thompson each pulled a gun and fired on one another after a verbal altercation between the two of them escalated into violence.



So far, MPD officials have not said what may have led to the altercation. It’s also unclear whether Kriksey and Thompson knew each other, though property records indicate they live in close proximity. According to police, one of the men was bound to a wheelchair, though they did not say which one.



Kirksey and Thompson were both transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries. No other customers or store employees were injured during the shooting, though the incident did send customers scattering outside — some of whom told reporters they’d heard six to eight gunshots.