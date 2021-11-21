Two men were found dead Sunday morning.

Per Mobile Police Department, officers responded to to the 6200 block of Rangeline Road at 3:20 a.m. in reference to two individuals shot.

Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 23-year-old male and 36-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Both men were pronounced deceased on the scene. The name of the victims will be released upon notification of the next of kin.

This is an active homicide investigation. If anyone has information about the case, they are asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.