An hours-long manhunt ended Friday with a police chase and the arrest of two subjects on multiple charges after firing on officers Thursday night.

Antonio Nettles, 32, was arrested Thursday evening and Tommy Leon Goleman, 32, was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of attempted murder and eluding police, following an incident at Pronto Pawn, a Mobile Police Department statement confirmed.

Police responded to the business at 4073 Government Boulevard in reference to a subject with multiple arrest warrants, according to the statement.

Advertisements

Once on the scene, officers engaged Goleman, the driver of a black vehicle, in a chase. Nettles was in the passenger’s seat, according to the statement.

“Officers pursued the vehicle to area of Holden Drive at Oak Ridge Avenue, where he pulled into a driveway,” the statement read. “Goleman and Nettles both exited the vehicle. Goleman fired multiple gunshots at officers as he exited and fled. Officers returned fire and no one was injured.”

While Nettles was apprehended later that evening, Goleman remained at-large throughout the night, police confirmed. MPD Chief Lawrence Battiste told local reporters the suspect stayed near the woodline until he felt “trapped.”

“That’s when he took a vehicle and led us here,” Battiste said, outside of Bonefish Grill on Airport Boulevard.

Executive Director of Public Safety James Barber described the incident Friday as a “high-speed pursuit.”

Both Battiste and Barber thanked local Coast Guard members for providing air support via a helicopter to help follow Goleman during the second chase. Police have also lifted a lock-down that was in place for West Mobile.

“We have our guy in custody,” Barber said. “We’re pretty confident of it.”