Mobile Police say two midtown residents were shot and injured during an apartment invasion early Tuesday morning, a continuation in Mobile’s string of gun-related incidents.

A report released by the MPD stated officers responded to the Village at Midtown Luxury Apartments located on Stanton Road at 12:05 a.m. concerning a burglary, where they discovered two residents suffering from multiple gunshot wounds each. Both were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD’s investigation of the incident discovered one of the residents answered the door and was met by two unknown men wearing masks and armed with handguns. The resident attempted to flee to his bedroom and the invaders pursued him, firing multiple times and striking him in the upper torso and right forearm. A second individual in the apartment was struck by gunfire multiple times in the right foot, left knee and right bicep.

The subjects fled the scene before police officers arrived. This is an active investigation.