UAB starting quarterback Tyler Johnston III was one of several people inducted into the Spanish Fort High School Athletic Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony last Friday night at the Toros’ home field. He joined other members of the Hall of Fame class at Friday’s Spanish Fort game against Gulf Shores where the class was recognized and he received one of the loudest ovations when he was introduced to the crowd.

The ceremony took place two days after Johnston had helped UAB defeat Jacksonville State 31-0 in Montgomery to open the Blazers’ season. Johnston threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. He will next lead the Blazers this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a road game at Georgia against the Top 5-ranked Bulldogs, who defeated Clemson 10-3 on Saturday.

UAB won’t play its first home game until Oct. 2 against Liberty at 6 p.m. when it officially opens its new home stadium, Protective Stadium, in downtown Birmingham. As the starting quarterback at UAB, Johnston has produced a 14-5 record. He has led the Blazers to back-to-back Conference USA championships. He currently ranks tied for third all-time in UAB history in passing touchdowns and is fourth in all-time passing yards.

Johnston’s time at UAB has been hampered by injuries. That was especially true last season when he started the first two games, but suffered an injury and wasn’t able to return to the field for the Blazers until the final three games of the year, though he was the starter for the Conference USA championship game won by the Blazers. He enters Saturday’s game at Georgia healthy and hopes to be part of a UAB upset victory over the Bulldogs.

During his time at Spanish Fort, Johnston helped lead the Toros to a pair of state championships (2013, 2015) while being named the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2015 and earning Alabama Sports Writers Association Super 12 status in both 2013 and 2015. An injury cut short his junior (2014) season.

After the pregame Hall of Fame celebration at midfield last Friday night, Johnston took a few moments to speak with Lagniappe on a variety of subjects.

Q: What are your thoughts on UAB’s season-opening victory over Jacksonville State in Montgomery?

A: I was just excited to be back out there (on the field) again and to play against different colors (as opposed to practicing against teammates). Jacksonville State was a good team but our players were ready from the spring and summer to fall camp. It was an awesome game, a fun game, and we were happy to get that one and be 1-0.

Q: What are you and your teammates expecting in your next game when you travel to Athens to take on a Top 5 team in Georgia?

A: We’re excited to get the chance to play them. We’re just taking all these game by game. I think the whole team is excited to play.

Q: How excited are you and your teammates to get to play at your new home, Protective Stadium?

A: It’s definitely unbelievable really. It’s brand new and it doesn’t seem real. We’re just excited to play in the new stadium and I’m just proud to be able to play in it. This is my last year (at UAB) and we’re really excited for it.

Q: What are your expectations for your senior season at UAB?

A: Really, just to go undefeated and try to get another (Conference USA) championship. I just want to continue to be a leader for our team and just help everybody get better game by game by game.

Q: What does being named a member of the Spanish Fort Athletic Hall of Fame mean to you?

A: It really means a lot. It’s something to look back at, at my past. I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to be in the Hall of Fame here. It’s all about my teammates because without them I definitely wouldn’t be here.