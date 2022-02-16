A 14-year-old and a 19-year-old lost their lives to gun violence Tuesday night.

According to press releases from the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Cheshire Drive South at 9:18 p.m. in reference to an individual shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old male outside his residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his wounds.

Preliminary information indicates the young man was in his front yard when an unknown vehicle drove up to the house and fired several shots, striking him several times. The victim’s name has not been released at this time as next of kin are being notified.

Officers responded to another incident later the same night at 11:37 p.m. at the 7400 block of Cottage Hill Road in reference to multiple individuals shot. Officers located two 19-year-old males near the roadway suffering multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers discovered a 19-year-old male shot inside a nearby vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Mobile Fire Rescue.

It is unclear if there is any connection between both events.

The shooting represents the sixth and seventh reported homicides in 2022 for the city of Mobile, which just closed its deadliest year on record with 51 homicides in 2021.