Two national manufacturers are moving to Theodore’s South Alabama Logistics Park (SALP), Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday morning. The moves mark the first major relocations to the 1,300-acre Mobile County industrial site since it formed last year.

New York-based automotive equipment manufacturer DC Safety is relocating its entire headquarters and operations. Averitt Express, a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions, is expanding its existing Mobile operations.

“Days like today prove why Alabama’s economic comeback is leading states around the country and why the Mobile area is a major catalyst for the entire state,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “Companies like DC Safety and Averitt and places like the South Alabama Logistics Park that are making this success possible. I’m confident that more and more companies from across the country and the world are learning that Alabamians are as good as they come and that our state is the best place to do business.”

Founded in 1975, DC Safety is the nation’s leading manufacturer and distributor of first aid and preparedness accessories for the automotive industry. Presently headquartered in Long Island, New York, DC Safety is bringing 51 new jobs and a $33.5 million investment to South Alabama.

DC Safety CEO Peter Murphy said he sees moving to Mobile as gaining the benefit of it’s business climate and quality of life.

This location places us closer to our customers and allows us to take advantage of all the resources here with respect to port, road, and rail logistics. We’re eager to commence operations,” Murphy said.

Established in 1971 and with operations in Mobile since 1988, Cookeville, Tennessee-based Averitt Express has an international reach of more than 100 countries. Averitt’s expansion at SALP will create 32 new jobs and allow them to retain the 47 jobs at their existing Mobile facility. This expansion represents a total capital investment of $23 million.

“Averitt is proud to have been operating in Mobile since 1988. We’re humbled by the trust Mobile has placed in us and the growth we’ve experienced over the past 34 years.,” Averitt Express Chief Operating Officer Barry Blakey said in a statement.

He believes Averitt’s move to SALP will fuel the company’s growth for the upcoming decades.

SALP is located along Interstate 10 in Theodore and is strategically located near the Port of Mobile, Brookley Aeroplex and multiple interstates and rail connections.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Mobile’s opportunities for industrial firms are “unparalleled.” Mobile County District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said the developments reflect the county’s focus on economic development.