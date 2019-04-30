SUBMITTED — The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is currently investigating a homicide in Baldwin County. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a dead body located near the Major’s Creek Bridge in Stockton, Alabama.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene where the body was located. The victim appeared to be shot in an apparent homicide. The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County was activated.

The victim’s identification is being withheld pending the death notification to family members. At this time, there are two people in custody. A BCSO spokesperson said more information would be available this afternoon.