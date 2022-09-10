The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) is investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday night in Fairhope and left two injured.

BCSO notified residents via social media at 10:18 p.m. there is an active crime scene at Pelican Point at the end of Baldwin County Road 1 in Fairhope, which is a popular recreation area. Authorities said one person is detained and there is no public safety threat at this time.

Authorities did not reveal the condition of the victims and advised the public to avoid the area at this time.

