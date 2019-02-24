An 8-year-old girl was one of two people shot in downtown Mobile after the final Mardi Gras parade Saturday evening.



According to Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) spokesman Steven Millhouse, emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Washington and Government streets shortly after 9 p.m. Feb. 23.



It was originally reported there may have been a third victim, but so far, only two have been confirmed. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Millhouse.



The 8-year-old girl was shot in the leg and transferred to University Hospital for treatment. The other victim was a man who appeared to be in his early 20s. Millhouse said he was grazed in the arm, treated at the scene and released.



The incident appears to have occurred a little more than 90 minutes after the final parading group, Krewe of Marry Mates, rolled through downtown. At this point, it’s unknown what may have led to the shooting or whether the victims and suspect(s) were known to one another.



There was still a large presence of officers in the area as recently as 10 p.m., though it’s unclear whether any suspects have been identified. Calls to the Mobile Police Department have gone unanswered, but more information will be added this story as it is made available.



