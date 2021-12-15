Tyndall Federal Credit Union is returning $11 million of profits to its members Thursday, Dec. 16. The profit-sharing payout will be distributed among 50,000 qualifying members and deposited directly into accounts. The Panama City-based credit union is also eliminating all account maintenance fees, including fees for memberships and ATMs.

Tyndall Federal Credit Union has served the people of the Florida Panhandle and South East Alabama since 1956.

Tyndall’s year-end “Giveback” profit share is among the largest in the country and rewards members proportionally for their participation with the Credit Union. Individual amounts were calculated based on which online banking services and loans members used, and ranged from $50 to $400.

“People across the Panhandle have dealt with a lot these past years. A category 5 hurricane. A global pandemic. Economic uncertainty. But despite all these challenges, our members have been resilient and our credit union has stayed strong. This is Tyndall’s way of saying thank you for your membership.” said Jim Warren, Tyndall Federal President and CEO.

While commercial banks typically return profit to shareholders, Credit Unions are member-owned financial cooperatives and returns profits to members. Over the past three years, Tyndall has returned $28 million back to its members as profit sharing and storm aid. In addition, the credit union’s support for the community includes disbursing more than $200,000 in community grants and offering its staff 4,000 hours for community volunteer service.

Tyndall continues to drive value to its members by removing everyday fees and help member’s manage their financial health. Effective January 1st, Tyndall will no longer charge account fees — including monthly service charges, minimum balance fees, money market fees, or fees to use ATMs. We are also eliminating non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees, Members can continue to access our free Overdraft Transfer or Courtesy Pay services to ensure peace of mind with their checking accounts. Tyndall will continue to offer one free courtesy pay transaction per month.

“Our commitment to the community is to put people ahead of profit. Our members have stuck with us through ups and downs. Getting rid of account fees and sharing profits is just one way we can make the holidays a little brighter,” said Seth Spiro, Tyndall’s Chief Marketing Officer.