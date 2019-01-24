Austal USA has confirmed it is being investigated by the U.S. Navy only a day after its parent company revealed that regulators in Australia had launched an investigation into corporate disclosures made about a previous Navy contract.



Earlier today, it was first reported that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) was investigating Austal — the parent company of Austal USA in Mobile — over market disclosures related to a $4 billion contract with the U.S Navy in 2015 and 2016.



The U.S. Navy contracts with Austal to build two types of ships: the Independence-variant of the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and the Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF). The company has delivered Nine LCS to the Navy, while an additional five are in various stages of construction.



In 2018, Austal was awarded contracts to build four new LCS.



While the exact nature of the Navy’s ongoing probe is unknown, a statement from Austal USA said the company is complying and assisting in the investigation. The statement also said the investigation is not impacting production at Austal USA’s shipyard in Mobile, which employs 4,000.



“Austal USA is working with the US Navy on an open investigation,’ Bowden said in an email Thursday. We are continuing business as usual, executing our existing and recently awarded contracts.”



According to WPMI, there were government officials at Austal USA’s campus in Mobile searching computers and employee desks. Lagniappe has not been able to independently confirm those reports, though.



Due to the nature of the investigation, Bowden said the company wouldn’t be able to provide any further comment at this time and the company declined to say whether the Navy investigation is connected to the inquiry launched into Austal USA’s parent company in Australia.



Earlier this week, the global defense contractor, reported that it was “assisting an investigation by (ASIC) into market announcements” it made leading to the disclosure that the LCS program had recorded significant losses in 2016.



Ultimately, the news led Austal to suspend trading on the Australian Stock Exchange, which caused its stock price to plummet before quickly rebounding.

The company eventually wrote off a $115 million loss to the LCS Program, claiming that modifications to the ship’s design made the cost of fulfilling a $4 billion, 11-ship order from the U.S. Navy more costly than expected.



According to a report in the Western Australian, Austal told reporters on Jan. 23 that the ASIC probe included market updates from December 2015 warning of the financial strain the LCS program was causing.

Further details about the ASIC investigation haven’t been released at this time.