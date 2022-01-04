SUBMITTED — According to a news release this morning, Congressman Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) announced he is seeking a second term in the United States House of Representatives. Carl has represented Alabama’s First Congressional District since Jan. 3, 2021. The Republican primary will be held on May 24, 2022.

“Today, I’m proud to announce I’m seeking a second term in Congress to represent the people of Alabama’s First Congressional District,” he said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished during my first term, but the stakes are simply too high for us to let our foot off the gas now and give up on the fight for America. I’m beyond frustrated with the way Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and their liberal squad are ruining the country we love. The anti-American rhetoric I see from across the aisle makes me want to puke. Every day, I see calls from the Left to defund the police, efforts to trample our most fundamental rights, and a failure to secure our southern border. From the time I wake up in the morning to the time my head hits the pillow at night, I’m working hard to fight for south Alabama and push back on this radical agenda. The bottom line is we still have a lot more work to do.

“Representing south Alabama in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime, and I look forward to continuing the work we’ve begun. I’m excited for the future because I think our brightest days are ahead, and I look forward to continued service to AL-01 in Congress.”