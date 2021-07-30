Despite claiming he resigned on May 10, the University of Alabama System Office paid political columnist Steve Flowers another $17,785 in June, records show, giving the “ghost employee” two months worth of salary after he quit.

Payroll records show Flowers received the payment June 4, an amount more than double his monthly salary of $7,999.99. Director of System Communications Lynn Cole told Lagniappe in May that Flowers had resigned. She did not provide a reason.

“Steve Flowers resigned from the University of Alabama System on May 10, 2021. We thank Steve for his contributions; we all benefited from his extensive experience in communications and his unparalleled wisdom about political history. We look forward to continuing to build on the projects for which Steve helped lay the foundation,” Cole wrote.

Flowers, who claims a readership in 60 newspapers across Alabama for his political column, became the subject of a Lagniappe investigation after internal sources claimed he was being paid $8,000 a month by the System Office “for doing nothing.” UA payroll records showed he was indeed being paid by the System Office, the administrative division headed by Chancellor Finis St. John that oversees the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama Birmingham, the UAB Hospital System and the University of Alabama Huntsville. However, there was no contact information, email address or phone number for Flowers online and he was not listed with other employees on the System webpage.

In an April interview, Flowers claimed he was working for the System helping lead a secretive initiative to potentially create the Alabama Center for Political History that would likely be named after U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. He also claimed to be writing a Shelby biography that would be owned by the University of Alabama Press and that the senator had urged St. John to hire him. Shelby’s office denied the senator had anything to do with the hiring or that he was working on a biography with Flowers.

Flowers also claimed he was appearing on university-owned television and radio stations regularly, which justified his $96,000-a-year salary.

“I get a pretty high dollar as the state’s leading columnist,” he explained. “I get $5,000 for a speaking engagement. If I make 20 appearances a year on radio or TV that would be the same amount I’m making.”

Flowers also couldn’t provide an estimate of how many hours a week he performed his duties for the System Office. Subsequent investigation showed Flowers had not appeared on either university radio or television station in more than two years before he resigned. However, he has been making weekly appearances on Troy University’s radio and television stations free of charge, according to officials there.

The System Office endeavored to claim Flowers was, in fact, “consistently” doing valuable work, but was unable to produce any work product to back up that claim. At one point, Cole sent a link to a short interview Flowers had conducted with State Sen. Bobby Singleton offering it as evidence of recent work, even though it couldn’t be found archived with other such interviews online and she refused to say when it had been produced.

There also appears to have been an effort undertaken by System administration to mislead anyone inquiring about Flowers’ status. Prior to first asking Cole about his employment, Lagniappe called the System Office and asked to speak to Flowers. The receptionist said he did not work there or have an office there.

Later that day, sources told Lagniappe that after questions were sent about Flowers’ employment, receptionists were told to tell any subsequent callers that Flowers wasn’t in his office at that time and to offer to take a message. Lagniappe called the next day and, as promised, the receptionist indeed said he was not in his office at that time and offered to take a message.

The System later admitted Flowers did not have an office but did not explain efforts to give callers the impression he did.

Asked Thursday why Flowers received $17,785 in June after resigning, the System did not respond. He was on payroll just one week in May, and according to the university’s Employee Handbook would have only been eligible for a maximum of 30 days’ vacation pay upon resignation, if he had that much or more accrued.

Neither Flowers nor the System Office responded to questions as to whether the payment was part of a severance package or if he signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Over the past three months, Lagniappe has documented several instances in which the UA System has made unnecessary — and often very large — payments to exiting employees. Some of those involve high-ranking administrators such as university presidents or System chancellors being paid hundreds of thousands or even millions when they step down.

Former Chancellor Bob Witt, for example, was given a $2.3 million payment when he retired in 2015. UA Trustee Judge John England said only that the payment was for “multiple jobs well done.” Witt had been paid $757,000 a year as chancellor, and continued receiving his full salary for 10 months after leaving the job, in addition to the multimillion dollar payment. Since then, Witt has been paid $244,000 a year as an emeritus professor in UA’s Honors College.

His successor, Ray Hayes, retired abruptly after less than two years as chancellor, and was paid another $1.3 million over the next two years, ostensibly to work on behavioral health resources for students. In most of these cases, the Board of Trustees’ Compensation Committee would have had to ignore its own guidelines for providing any “extraordinary salary and payment arrangements for employees.”

Examining just seven transitions and retirements, Lagniappe identified just under $6 million in unnecessary payments made to administrators. That total doesn’t include continuing to pay retirees like Witt or former Director of Athletics Bill Battle hundreds of thousands annually after they left their higher-paying positions.

Flowers may not have been making hundreds of thousands a year, but the question of why the System would pay him so much to apparently do next to nothing has still not been answered. It also turns out questions about his pay were being asked long before Lagniappe ever wrote the first story.

Anonymously sent records of emails between administrators in early 2019 show there was concern about whether “monkey business” was involved where Flowers’ pay was concerned. The emails indicate his salary was coming from two separate sources and that such an arrangement might not be proper.

According to the System Office, Flowers was hired in 2015 after answering an employment listing for a “producer – reporter” at the University of Alabama making $28,000 a year. Payroll records show that in September 2017, his pay was increased to more than $69,000 annually, and in June of 2019, it was raised to $96,000 a year.

That dovetails with emails between administrators in early 2019. Their names were redacted from the conversation, but one administrator reports Flowers is in the system working for WUAL as a radio producer making $29,555 a year, but is also receiving a full-time salary of $40,000 a year as a supplement from the Financial Affairs Division run by Vice President Matt Fajack.

“Not sure how FA (Financial Affairs) can pay him that kind of salary as supplemental when he is a full time employee with OAA (Office for Academic Affairs). This does not appear kosher to me … but what do I know,” one writes.

Flowers’ pay officially started coming from the UA System Office in June 2019, a few months after St. John was installed as the full-time chancellor. His salary was raised to $96,000 a year at that time and it is also around the time he stopped doing radio and TV work for the university stations.

A former university vice president previously told Lagniappe the System Office was looking out for Flowers even before his pay officially started coming from their budget. Former UA Vice President for Strategic Communications Linda Bonnin said an employee from the System Office, who she did not name, came looking for a place to put Flowers in 2017.

“Someone from the UA System Office introduced me to Steve Flowers in 2017 and asked that I create a position for him on the payroll of UA’s Division of Strategic Communications of which I served as vice president from 2015-2020. I chose not to do so because their vision for his role did not align with our division’s work. They were willing to fund the position, but I could not justify bringing him onto our team,” Bonnin wrote in a statement. Her recollection is that Flowers would be involved in radio and TV programs.

“I was told his role would be consulting with WVUA-TV and hosting a program for Alabama Public Radio, neither of which were part of our division’s oversight. It’s my understanding he was placed on the payroll of the College of Communications and Information Sciences where those media outlets reside organizationally. I was not approached about it again,” Bonnin wrote.

All told, Flowers was paid more than $320,000, not counting insurance and retirement contributions, by the University of Alabama and the UA System between September 2017 and June 2021, according to online payroll records.

Rob Holbert is co-publisher of Lagniappe. Email him at rholbert@lagniappemobile.com