Illustration | Laura Mattei

In 2012, University of Alabama President Guy Bailey resigned after fewer than 60 days on the job to take care of his ailing wife. Over the next 22 months, university records show Bailey received more than $620,000 via regular monthly payroll disbursements, or more than $10,000 for every day he was at the Capstone.

The University System’s largess toward Bailey is hardly unique, though. It appears outgoing administrators are frequently provided a financial “golden parachute” that can pay them months or even years after they leave, are forced out or take a lower position. And, according to several internal sources and former employees who spoke to Lagniappe on the condition of anonymity, what the university gets in return for such unnecessary fiscal kindness is a signed non-disclosure agreement that keeps those administrators from saying anything unkind about the UA System or its leadership.

Lagniappe’s examination of several administrative exits over the past several years shows millions paid to administrators who retired, were bumped to lower-level positions or left the UA System entirely. In most cases, the UA System has richly rewarded exiting administrators who had already been paid huge salaries for years. Such arrangements could also impact the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) for years to come.

For example, when Ray Hayes resigned as chancellor of the University of Alabama System in June 2018 — after less than two years on the job — he was allowed to take a month off and come back for two more years to work on behavioral health resources for students, earning an additional $1.3 million over the next 22 months. His final check came in September 2020, according to online payroll records.

Hayes’ departure paved the way for current Chancellor Finis St. John IV to leave the Board of Trustees — where he served for 17 years and was a year away from term limits forcing him out — and volunteer to become an unpaid interim chancellor while a “national and international” search was supposed to be conducted for the next UA System leader. Nine months later, the board members he had served with removed the interim tag and named St. John full-time chancellor, heartily praising his abilities as a fiscal manager and business leader. UA officials have refused several requests over the past two months to reveal if anyone other than St. John was ever interviewed for the position or if a search was actually conducted.

Whether Hayes left because health resources for students interested him more than running the multibillion-dollar UA System or he was pushed out of the way to make room for St. John is difficult to say. But every current and former employee who spoke with Lagniappe believes it is the latter of the two, and several likened St. John to former Auburn University Trustee Bobby Lowder who held great sway over Alabama’s archrival for more than 25 years and was often knocked for meddling and vindictive behavior.

If the Board of Trustees was looking to make way for St. John by moving Hayes aside, granting him two more years of making more than $650,000 might have been a great motivator — even if doing so violated nearly every single one of the “Compensation Guidelines for Retreating Presidents and Chancellor” contained in the board manual.

Neither Hayes nor Bailey came close to meeting the requirement of serving as president or chancellor for five years before there can be consideration of additional compensation when presidents or chancellors resign or retire. These guidelines also are only supposed to apply to outgoing presidents or chancellors who leave of their own volition, are judged to have done an “exceptional” job and have academic tenure in a department or division.

The guidelines allow for a “retreating” president or chancellor to continue receiving full pay and benefits only during a one-year sabbatical, after which time they can be transferred to the department or division in which they hold tenure and “shall be entitled to compensation and benefits comparable to tenured faculty members in that department at the full professor level.”

Judy Bonner is another who benefitted from the board ignoring those guidelines. She was named UA president after Bailey resigned, but a year and a half later announced plans to retire, claiming she wanted to go back to teaching. Bonner continued being paid her full president’s salary for nine months after she was replaced, earning another $656,000 before taking a position as provost at Mississippi State University on July 1, 2016. In June, she received two final payroll disbursements of $167,000 and $112,000.

Multiple sources inside the UA System said Bonner was pushed out by those up the food chain who didn’t want her there any longer and her talk of harboring a strong desire to return to teaching was simply a cover story.

RSA manipulation?

The University System refused to answer any questions as to the fiscal responsibility of an entity that gets more than $500 million a year from the state budget paying more money than necessary to well-compensated employees, why non-disclosure agreements are prevalent and how many NDAs the UA System has elicited from former employees in recent years.

Another question the UA System Office has refused to answer is whether it has continued making retirement contributions to the RSA along with these extra payroll disbursements. The “Compensation Guidelines for Retreating Presidents and Chancellor” in the board manual clearly state outgoing administrators’ benefits may continue to be paid, although they are supposed to actually be working in a position.

One former employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the university indeed continued making retirement contributions connected to the monthly payroll he received after being forced out. Others with knowledge of university finances have told Lagniappe they believe RSA contributions are being made as part of these severance agreements with employees.

The results of that could be significant, as it would add to retirement dollars the RSA would pay out to vested members for years to come. Retirement payments are also calculated based upon the average of a member’s three highest payroll years. If such severance agreements boost an RSA member’s three-year average, that too would increase the amount paid out over the years by the retirement system.

When he retired as chancellor in 2016, Bob Witt received a payroll disbursement of $2,309,239 on top of his $55,000 monthly salary and $105,000 annual bonus. His total salary that year, according to UA online payroll records, was $3,019,239. Witt’s 2015 salary was $757,882 and $730,000 the year before. Witt’s three highest year salary average without the $2.3 million payment would be $732,627. But if the 2016 bonus is counted in Witt’s retirement calculations, it would raise his three-year average to $1,502,373, an increase of more than 100 percent.

Witt also continued receiving his full chancellor’s salary for 10 months after retiring. He is still being paid $20,370 a month and has been paid more than $1.5 million since he retired — not including the $2.3 million bonus. Witt started with UA in 2003, so he’s nearing 20 years in the retirement system as well. Currently, he is listed as working in UA’s Honors College as a professor emeritus making $244,000 a year.

The RSA calculates retirement benefits for Tier 1 members by multiplying the average of the three highest years of salary out of the last 10 by years of service and the benefit factor of .020125, then dividing that by 12 to come up with a monthly payout. Vested members can begin drawing retirement at age 60 with at least 10 years of creditable service. So adding time and money to an employee’s involvement with RSA means larger payouts over years.

There is also the possibility additional months or years of payroll could get those recipients to the 10-year threshold that marks an employee as being vested in the retirement system, or to the 25-year mark that earns maximum benefits. Dangling extra retirement contributions and creditable service time could serve as an attractive incentive when negotiating severance packages and settlements.

One situation repeatedly pointed out by UA insiders who spoke with Lagniappe is the legal settlement with Leslie Abernathy, a former Development Office employee who came to an agreement with the university earlier this year after complaining of harassment in her division. Although Abernathy has an NDA, her attorney, Will Beckum, did confirm a settlement with the UA System for an earlier story.

Abernathy left the university in March and took a new job in April, but still received her normal payroll disbursement of $8,025.56 in April. In May, though, she received another, higher payroll disbursement of $10,416.67. She also received a lump-sum payment of $83,333.43 in April that was listed under the “service and professional fees” heading in online records. Beckum also received a payment of $41,666.66 in April listed as “service and professional fees.”

Sources have claimed Abernathy’s deal would pay her three lump sums as well as regular payroll for some period. Her lump-sum payment in April was exactly a third of $250,000, and Beckum’s was a third of $125,000. Also, her May payroll disbursement repeated over 12 months would come out to exactly $125,000. Her previous salary was $96,000 a year, so even one year of the new payment would raise her RSA average 10 percent. Abernathy worked at UA for 11 years, so she is vested in the RSA. If her monthly payroll disbursements continue at $10,416.67, with UA making retirement contributions, it would drive up what she will receive later in life — and what she will ultimately be paid by the RSA. It is unknown if Abernathy had any more years in the RSA prior to coming to Alabama that could have her closer to 25 years in the retirement system.

The university would not comment on whether discussion of retirement benefits entered into its legal negotiations with Abernathy or if the promise of higher retirement payments down the line were used to secure a lower front-end payout from the University System. Beckum also did not return a call and email seeking comment on whether retirement benefits were raised as an issue during settlement negotiations.

RSA general counsel Leura Canary said the retirement system would not allow contributions made as part of a legal settlement or severance to count toward an individual’s retirement, and they would be returned if discovered.

“RSA will not accept contributions on any amount paid to Ms. Abernathy that was not earnable compensation earned as a result of her actual work for the university,” Canary wrote. “If RSA received or receives such contributions, they will be refunded and Ms. Abernathy will not receive retirement credit for the ineligible payments.”

Asked whether the RSA relies upon member institutions to inform them when an employee has left or is no longer contributing to their retirement, Canary wrote: “There are over 1,000 employers who submit retirement contributions to RSA and RSA serves over 365,000 active and retired public employees. RSA has informed employers that payments made to an employee or former employee in settlement of a dispute with the employer is not earnable compensation and therefore not eligible for retirement credit. Moreover, participating employers should indicate on their electronic payroll submissions to RSA when an employee terminates his or her employment.”

Canary would not say whether the UA System made a retirement contribution for Abernathy’s April payroll disbursement and said it would take a couple of weeks before they could see if it was done in conjunction with the May payment.

In a hypothetical example, it is easy to see what difference it could make over the years if an employee received extra payments as part of a settlement or severance after leaving the university. If, for example, an employee has a three-year average of $96,000 and 11 years in the RSA, the benefit calculates out to $21,252 a year. If that same person were paid three more years at a rate of $125,000, the benefit would end up at $35,218 a year — a $13,966.75 annual difference. Over 20 years, that individual would receive $279,335 more in retirement benefits than they would have otherwise.

With taxpayers having to make up the difference when RSA can’t meet its obligations, unnecessarily increasing the retirement system’s burden might also be frowned upon by legislators and taxpayers.

Onward and upwards

The group tasked with overseeing the payment arrangements for presidents and chancellors is the Board of Trustees Compensation Committee, but insiders say they’re either asleep at the wheel or not in the loop when deals are being struck. The board manual specifically outlines the committee’s responsibilities and powers.

“This committee shall be responsible for the establishment of the compensation of the chancellor and, upon recommendation of the chancellor, the compensation of the presidents, vice chancellors, board officers, provosts, vice presidents and such other senior academic and administrative officers as the committee shall designate,” the manual reads. “In addition, it shall review any extraordinary salary and payment arrangements for employees. The committee shall periodically review the fringe benefit policies and such other aspects of the university’s compensation programs as the committee shall elect.”

Still, there are positions that now cost the UA System far more than they did even a few years ago. For example, Hayes’ last 12 months as chancellor paid him $715,000. Witt, who preceded him, was in the same neighborhood, except for his multimillion-dollar retirement present from the board. But St. John was paid $832,000 his first 12 months on the job and $922,000 over the next 12 months — a 29 percent increase in just two years. He also receives $75,000 a year as a housing stipend after he declined to live in the chancellor’s mansion, but it’s not clear if that is included in payroll or if it comes from another payment source.

The athletics department is another area that has seen a massive increase in executive spending. Former Athletic Director (AD) Bill Battle was making nearly $721,000 a year when he retired in 2017 to become “special assistant to the president” and was replaced by Greg Byrne. Payroll records show Byrne was paid $1,117,590 his first year at Alabama, bumped to $1,493,340 in year two, $1,711,523 a year later and $1,849,506 this last year. In four years, the AD’s salary has skyrocketed 157 percent, according to online payroll records.

Meanwhile, Battle’s transition to special assistant to the president also included four months where he and Byrne were both being paid their respective AD’s salary, costing the System $240,000 for Battle and $510,000 for Byrne. Battle settled into his new position after that and is still being paid $257,000 a year four years later. His page on the university’s website carries simply his name, title, photo and a phone number, but no information as to what he does.

Former Congressman Jo Bonner — brother of former UA President Judy Bonner — was hired in 2013 to serve as vice chancellor over government affairs and economic development and was being paid $359,000 a year. In 2015, current Senior Vice Chancellor for External Affairs Clay Ryan was hired to take over the governmental affairs half of Bonner’s job. His first year there, he was paid nearly twice as much as Bonner had been — $661,000 — to handle both areas. Ryan was paid more than $775,000 in 2019 according to UAB Hospital System 990 records.

During the time both Bonner and Ryan were on staff, the System was paying roughly $1 million a year for the two of them to handle the two areas Bonner was focused on just a few years before.

Records and news articles show Bonner left the System at the end of July 2018 to work with the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority, where he’d been serving as interim director since December 2017 while also receiving his full UA salary. He received two more monthly payroll payments after leaving the System.

Looking at several administrative transitions, Lagniappe found more instances than not that might be considered “extraordinary salary and payment arrangements” that could have come before the Compensation Committee. For instance, Dean of the UA Graduate School David Francko retired in June 2016 and moved back to his native state of Ohio. Records show he closed on a house in Lebanon, Ohio, on June 16, 2016, but he was still paid $421,000 over the next 22 months as dean emeritus.

A 2016 Faculty Day program featured Francko’s retirement and ended by saying, “He will retire from UA in Summer 2016 and relocate back to Southwest Ohio to be near family. He will continue to be active as dean emeritus, working on student recruiting and alumni relations for the University of Alabama in the Ohio-Indiana-Kentucky region while also continuing his botanical projects.”

David Grady, the former vice president for student life, retired in July 2019, but received six more monthly payments for a total of $143,706. Former Vice President for Finance and Operations Lynda Gilbert announced her retirement in April 2017 and left the UA System 11 months later, but continued to receive payroll disbursements for 14 months that totaled $446,000.

The University of Alabama System Office, Chancellor Finis St. John and Board of Trustees President Pro Tempore Stan Starnes did not respond to multiple questions for this story and have repeatedly ignored requests for documents and comments made through the university’s records request portal over the past two months.