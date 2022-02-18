The University of Alabama’s Vice President for Student Life was arrested Thursday night and charged with soliciting prostitution, according to Tuscaloosa Police Department Spokesperson Stephanie Taylor.

“I can confirm that Myron Pope, 50, was arrested Thursday by members of the multi-agency West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force on a charge of soliciting prostitution. Bond set at $1,000. Officers not employed by UA were involved in the arrest,” Taylor wrote in an email.

A statement from University of Alabama President Stuart Bell Friday afternoon also confirmed that Pope has resigned his position following the arrest.

“Dear UA Community,” Bell wrote, “I have difficult news to share today. Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from the University following his recent arrest. We understand this news will be difficult for our community. I will appoint an interim Vice President of Student Life and that person, along with the many professionals in the division, will remain available to all of us.”

Pope, who earned three degrees from UA, took over the position as vice president for student life in May 2020 after a stint at the University of Central Oklahoma. Pope earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and a Master of Arts and Doctor of Education in higher education administration from the University of Alabama and was a member of the university’s 1992 national championship football team.

According to UA payroll records, Pope was paid $293,000 last year and appears to have received a pay increase that would have paid him more than $307,000 this year.

Sources told Lagniappe Pope had bonded out of jail by Friday afternoon.