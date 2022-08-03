Three football players from the Lagniappe coverage area have committed to sign scholarships with UAB following their senior seasons. Vigor defensive lineman Michael Towner, Orange Beach defensive back-running back Chris Pearson and Spanish Fort wide receiver Jake Godfrey all announced via their respective Twitter pages they have committed to sign with the Blazers, now led by former Spanish Fort head coach Bryant Vincent as head coach.

Towner made his announcement Monday morning, joining Pearson and Godfrey who had made announcements over the weekend. Towner, a 6-foot-2, 250-pounder, was considered one of the top prospects from the area. He was a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 4A All-State selection last season, and he was also named the Class 4A Lineman of the Year. He enjoyed a stellar junior year, collecting 113 total tackles, including 10 sacks. He also had four interceptions, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries, and he scored four defensive touchdowns. He helped lead Vigor to the Class 4A state championship. The Wolves, 14-1 last year, have moved up to Class 5A this season.

Pearson, a 6-1, 190-pounder, was a Class 2A first-team all-state selection by the ASWA last season. He rushed for 1,095 yards and 21 touchdowns. On defense, he made 65 tackles, forced three fumbles, intercepted four passes and scored three defensive touchdowns. He is expected to play safety at the college level.

Godfrey caught 28 passes a year ago for 375 yards and three touchdowns. He is 5-7 and weighs 175 pounds.

The trio of UAB commits from the Lagniappe coverage area now gives the Blazers four commits total for the Class of 2023. Towner, Pearson and Godfrey join St. Paul’s defensive back Christopher Bracy, who announced his commitment to the UAB program earlier. Bracy is a 6-1, 180-pounder and leads the Saints’ defense.

Broome commits to Jags

The South Alabama men’s basketball team picked up its second verbal commitment for the 2023 recruiting class last week when 6-foot-6 guard John Broome of Jacksonville High School announced on his Twitter page his intention to join the Jaguars’ program. He is a rising senior at Jacksonville, where he helped lead the Golden Eagles to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state title a year ago. He averaged 19.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists while also collecting 48 steals and 38 blocked shots last season. He is the Jags’ second verbal commitment for the Class of 2023, joining 5-9 guard Marcus “Smurf” Millender of Texas.

Boswell signs with Padres

Former South Alabama right-handed pitcher Matt Boswell signed a contract with the San Diego Padres recently. Boswell, a key member of the Jaguars’ starting rotation in recent seasons, was assigned to the Padres’ rookie league in Arizona. Last season, Boswell produced a 6-5 record in 15 appearances. He had a 4.82 earned run average, threw one complete game, pitched 84 innings and struck out 92 batters. In three seasons with the Jags, Boswell struck out 170 batters in 173.2 innings. He started 46 games. He is a native of Destin, Fla.

Jags headed to Bahamas

The University of South Alabama men’s basketball team is currently in the Bahamas to play three games over four days as they continue preparation for the 2022-23 season. The Jaguars were scheduled to face Nassau Elite on Sunday, July 31, followed by a Tuesday, Aug. 2, game against Nassau Pirates and a Wednesday, Aug. 3, game against the Nassau Rockets. “It will be a good trip for the guys,” head coach Richie Riley said. “We will get a chance to see where we are at in a competitive setting against another team in a real game environment. We have been able to take advantage of the time this summer getting ready for this trip. This trip will help us build chemistry for the upcoming season and will give us a chance to compete in three different games.” The trip also gives Riley and the Jags a chance to see their eight newcomers in action, including incoming transfers Judah Brown, Elijah Ormiston, Owen White, Kevin Samuel and Isaiah Moore. The trip will be a proving ground for Jamar Franklin and Julian Margrave, two true freshmen. Senior guard Tyrell Jones is set to lead the squad as the only returning starter from last year’s campaign.