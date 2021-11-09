University of Alabama Huntsville President Darren Dawson abruptly announced his retirement Monday afternoon, saying he’ll be leaving UAH by the end of 2021 and citing “private family matters” as the reason for ending his tenure after a little more than two years.

However, just over five weeks ago, Dawson told a Lagniappe reporter he had no plans to leave the university. Lagniappe had been told by internal sources that Dawson was being forced out by Chancellor Finis St. John.

Told by a reporter in a Sept. 30 phone call that sources had said he would be leaving UAH, Dawson replied, “No comment.”

He went on to say, “I have no plans to leave the university, but no comment. No comment, I’m not going to talk to you.”

St. John’s office did not respond in October when asked about Dawson’s departure and whether it was being forced by the chancellor. Dawson was selected to lead UAH by St. John and the Board of Trustees in June 2019.

Monday’s announcement placed the impetus behind Dawson’s departure completely in his hands and thanked St. John for his handling of the situation.

“I am writing today to share news about my upcoming retirement plans effective at the end of this calendar year. My wife and I have made this decision due to private family matters and after determining our personal priorities must come first,” Dawson wrote. “I am deeply grateful to Chancellor St. John, the Board of Trustees, and the UAH community for my tenure here, and I am proud of the challenges we have navigated together successfully during unprecedented times.”

Dawson’s announcement also said St. John will further update the public about the planned transition, adding that the plan has Dawson’s full support.

“The Chancellor, the Board, and UAH’s supporters have a deep and abiding commitment to UAH’s trajectory as a national leader in teaching, research and public service. I have complete confidence that the transition will be smooth and seamless,” he wrote.

The day after Lagniappe’s Sept. 30 call to Dawson, St. John’s office sent out a confidentiality agreement to all employees of the University System Office, giving them one week to sign the far-reaching agreement. Later that same night, after the agreement was leaked and a story appeared about it on www.lagniappemobile.com, System General Counsel and Senior Vice Chancellor Sid Trant emailed staff in Sid McDonald Hall, which houses the System Office, warning them the administration would “thoroughly investigate” what he described as “a breach of confidentiality.”

While there is no news of any severance package having been offered to Dawson, as has often been the case over the past several years with retiring UA System administrators and presidents, according to Board of Trustees compensation committee bylaws pertaining to “retreating” presidents and chancellors, Dawson should not be eligible for any compensation that exceeds his final employment date. According to Board guidelines, only presidents and chancellors who have served more than five years are eligible for special compensation packages.

The only name that has surfaced so far as a possible replacement for Dawson, according to insiders, is recently retired UA Dean of Engineering Chuck Karr, but nothing has been confirmed.