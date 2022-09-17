LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The South Alabama football team is on a business trip this week to Los Angeles as it prepares to play UCLA today at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. But the Jaguars and some of their fans have found a way to mix in a bit of fun as well.

The team arrived in L.A. on Thursday, and after the plane landed they boarded team charter buses and took a side trip to the Santa Monica Pier before checking into their hotel, the Intercontinental on Whilshire Blvd., in downtown L.A.

Friday morning, the Jags worked out at the USC practice facility on campus, then took another bus ride — to the Rose Bowl to get a close look at the venue before today’s game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. CDT (11 a.m. in California).

The game against the 2-0 Bruins is considered a strong test — as well as a big opportunity — for South Alabama, also 2-0, which enters the game as a 15.5-point underdog. The venue, the Pac-12 opponent, the opportunity — all lend importance to the matchup.

For many of the players on the South Alabama roster, this will be a game and trip they always remember about their college careers.

And today, it’s Game Time.

South Alabama head coach, Kane Wommack, had a similar experience as a player, and ironically it took place here in L.A. His freshman season of 2005 at Arkansas, before he transferred to Southern Miss, the Razorbacks traveled out West to take on USC at The Coliseum. The game did not go well for the Hogs, who lost 70-17 to a team that would reach the national championship-deciding game against Texas in, of all places, the Rose Bowl, which it lost 41-38.

Wommack recalls that game against USC as perhaps the most memorable of his career as a player.

“One of the coolest experiences I had was also in Los Angeles at USC my freshman year in The (Los Angeles) Coliseum,” he said Friday night. “We played Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart in ’05 when they were getting ready to go for their three-peat.

“I had grown up in the SEC and been in a lot of big moments and all that stuff, but to get to see a team that had huge expectations going into the season and the confidence that they had walking onto the field, and then to see that stadium when they throw their Vs up and the music and band is going bumpa-bumpa-bump, it was incredible. That was one of the most incredible experiences that I think that I’ve ever had in this game.”

He said he wants his team to have an incredible experience today against UCLA, but with a better result than he and his Arkansas teammates absorbed back in 2005.

“I think when you have an opportunity to play against what we call a Power 5 opponent, it’s something that the media gets excited about and our fan base gets excited about,” Wommack said. “And you look at the opportunities that we have created for ourselves based on how we’ve executed the first two games.

“We get to have a chance to play our best football (today) and I think this team has done some really good things. We’re playing fast, we’re playing physical, but we’re going to play faster on Saturday, and we’re going to play more physical on Saturday and we have an opportunity to create for ourselves.

“So when you think about those things in the scheme of college football, players play the game because they love big moments. And this is obviously another big moment for our team and a chance to kind of say what we’ve accomplished to this point and what we’re capable of.”

UCLA picked up wins over Bowling Green and Alabama State in its first two games, scoring 45 points in both outings. South Alabama topped Nicholls 48-7 at home to open the season and travelled to Central Michigan last Saturday where the Jags came away with a 38-24 win that was more dominant than the score might indicate.

Coming off the heels of three impressive wins by fellow Sun Belt Conference teams last week — Marshall topping Notre Dame, Appalachian State beating Texas A&M and Georgia Southern outscoring Nebraska, all on the road — it’s doubtful the Bruins will be looking past the Jags.

It sets the stage for an interesting matchup … and a big opportunity for South Alabama.