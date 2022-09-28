The University of Mobile men’s soccer team is ranked No. 1 in the country in the latest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Top 28, which is voted on by an 18-member panel of coaches. The ascent to the top spot represents a move of one position for the Rams, who were ranked No. 2 in the country in the previous poll. The Rams collected 14 of the 18 first-place votes in the poll.

UMobile, which competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC), was the NAIA national runner-up last season. The Rams are currently 6-0-1. They are scheduled to play at Dalton State Friday at 6:30 p.m. CDT, followed by a Sunday match at Life University at 3 p.m. CDT.

UMobile is one of four SSAC teams ranked in the Top 25. The others include No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett, No. 17 William Carey and No. 20 Life University. Nationally, Mid-American Christian of Oklahoma, which received four first-place votes, is ranked No. 2, while Central Methodist of Missouri is ranked No. 3.

The Rams are led in scoring by Lucas Ros who has 12 points (six goals), followed by Jose Sanabria (two goals, two assists), Sebastian Jorgge (one goal, four assists) and Joshua Bynoe (three goals) with six points each.

Jorgge earns honor

University of Mobile men’s soccer midfielder Sebastian Jorgge was recently named the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Jorgge, who hails from Asuncion, Paraguay, is the first player from the national No. 1-ranked Rams team to claim a Player of the Week honor this season.

In a 5-4 victory over No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett, Jorgge provided one goal and one assist. In a match against Talladega, he offered two assists, giving him five points over the two games. He has scored six points for the season.

Badgers now 11-7

The Spring Hill College volleyball team remained undefeated in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play last weekend when it swept Clark Atlanta, Savannah State and Fort Valley State at the SIAC Crossover event. Spring Hill swept Clark Atlanta (25-11, 25-13, 25-16) in its first match of the day at the LakePoint Sports Complex. Taylor Fontenelle recorded a season-high five service aces en route to the Badgers’ three-set sweep of the Panthers. SHC faced Savannah State (25-14, 25-12, 25-11) in its second match of the day at the Crossover. The 3-0 sweep of the Tigers was led by Jessica Fairly’s 32 assists. Spring Hill’s final match of the Crossover, against Fort Valley State (25-7, 25-9, 25-5), resulted in a 3-0 sweep in favor of Spring Hill. The Badgers defense held strong during the match and Mikayla Boyer maintained her spot as the defensive leader of the squad, surpassing 300 digs on the year. On the offensive side, Brooke Borgmeyer leads the Badgers with 176 kills after the successful weekend in Georgia.

Spring Hill now returns home to the Arthur Outlaw Recreation Center on campus for its next match, slated Thursday at 6 p.m., when the Badgers take on Miles College in a SIAC match.