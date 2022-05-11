The country’s No. 1-ranked National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) softball team, the University of Mobile Rams, are eagerly awaiting the national tournament brackets to be revealed to learn of their next path in their quest to win the national championship.

The Rams have already been notified they will host first-round games in the tournament, but the opponents in their bracket were not scheduled to be unveiled until 4 p.m. CDT on Tuesday (the results were not known at press time). Mobile will host the tournament at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

The first-round games of the tournament will be played primarily on campus sites May 16-18, with the national tournament scheduled May 26 through June 1 at South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Ga. Other host teams for first-round games include William Carey, Oklahoma City, Southern Oregon, Oregon Tech, Science & Arts in Oklahoma, Indiana Wesleyan, Freed-Hardeman, Georgia Gwinnett and the Mid-South Conference.

UMobile spent the final weeks of the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the NAIA Top 25 poll. The Rams received votes but were not ranked in the preseason poll, then jumped to No. 8 in the first regular-season poll, slowly moving up to No. 6, No. 3 and then, No. 1.

They opened the season with a school-record 34 consecutive victories against a challenging schedule and finished the regular season on an eight-game win streak, pushing their overall record to 46-2. Mobile posted a Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) record of 24-2 in a league where league runner-up William Carey is ranked No. 6 nationally.

The Rams carry a record of 17-1 at home, 15-1 on the road and 14-0 at neutral sites for the season. They won the SSAC tournament in dramatic fashion over William Carey, taking a 1-0, walk-off victory. Former Fairhope standout Jaden Morace produced a two-out single in the final inning, followed by Kaylee Pullin drawing a walk. Caitlin McRee, who played her prep career at Baker, then delivered a single up the middle that scored Morace with the game- and tournament-winning run. Former Saraland standout Brinkley Goff was the winning pitcher, allowing just three hits and striking out four in the shutout that pushed her record on the season to 20-0.

Mobile is led by SSAC Coach of the Year Alison Sellers-Cook. A dozen Rams were named to the All-SSAC team, including seven first-team selections. The Rams also had five players receive Gold Glove selections and three were named to the All-Freshman team.

The Mobile roster is dominated by players from the Lagniappe coverage area.

Team leaders include pitchers Goff and Emily Butts. Goff has a 20-0 record and 0.92 earned run average in 121.2 innings pitched. She has struck out 103 batters. Butts is 21-0 and has a 1.04 ERA. She has thrown 135 innings with 101 strikeouts.

At the plate, Morace and McRee both are hitting .436 and both have 11 doubles. Morace has 31 runs batted in while McRee has driven in 43 runs. Pullin is batting .355 with 49 RBI and Katie Head leads the team with five home runs. Courtney Ellzey has 11 doubles and Eila Infante has produced 10 doubles.