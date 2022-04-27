Starting the season with 34 consecutive victories put the University of Mobile softball team in good position for the season. Losing just two of the next 10 games didn’t hurt either. That’s how the Rams ended the regular season last week, posting a 42-2 overall record that included a 24-2 mark in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) games.

The impressive records gave UMobile the SSAC regular-season championship over William Carey and the overall record paved the way for the Rams to earn the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) No. 1 ranking in its national Top 25 poll.

Next in line for the team in its lists of season goals is the SSAC tournament championship. The Rams begin that quest on Thursday with a first-round game against Stillman College (3-25 in league play) at 10 a.m. in Decatur. The eight-team tournament continues Friday with eight games, a mixture of losers’ bracket and winners’ bracket games, as well as elimination games in the double-elimination event. On Saturday, the conference champion will be crowned, starting with an elimination game at 10 a.m. and followed by the title game at noon. If a third game is needed it will be played at 2 p.m.

William Carey, the No. 6-ranked team in the country, which handed the Rams one of their losses, is the No. 2 seed. The Hattiesburg, Miss., school was 22-4 in league play.

“I feel great,” Mobile head coach Alison Sellers-Cook said of the way her team is playing heading into the tournament. “They are really in a good place. We finished up the regular season strong. They are doing what they have been doing all season and what they need to do. I’m real excited. One of the goals was being regular-season champs and they accomplished that. The next goal is to win the conference tournament championship.”

Sellers-Cook said she feels good about her team’s pitching rotation and she has said all season long she believes the Rams are one of the best defensive teams in the country. The offense isn’t bad either, averaging 7.5 runs a game heading into the tournament.

“I feel like they know that any team they come up against, that they can beat them,” Sellers-Cook said. “They have that confidence that they are going to go in and they are going to do their job. … Our pitchers know the defense has their back and the hitters are going to do what they need to do, providing lots of run support.”

Jordan Morace is batting .429 with a .610 slugging percentage, while Caitlin McRee is batting .431 with 41 runs batted in. Kaylee Pullin adds a .371 batting average, four home runs and 49 RBI, while Courtney Ellzey is hitting .382 with 11 doubles and 37 RBI.

In the circle, the Rams have a solid one-two punch in Emily Butts and Brinkley Goff. Butts is 18-0 on the season with an 0.97 earned run average. She has pitched 13 complete games and 122.1 innings, striking out 93 batters. Brinkley is 19-0 and also carries an 0.97 ERA. She has pitched 108 innings and has 92 strikeouts and has collected 12 complete games.

Jags set to host Sun Belt tourney

While Mobile ran off 34 straight victories to start the season, the South Alabama softball team played its first 22 games of the season on the road, taking part in tournaments across the Southeast. The scheduling, while unusual, helped get the Jaguars ready for the Sun Belt Conference season and the postseason in general, according to head coach Becky Clark. Facing several Top 25 teams in the non-conference portion of the schedule was an attempt to prepare the Jags for this part of the season.

South Alabama has six Sun Belt games remaining over the next two weekends. They are at home this weekend against Georgia Southern, with a 6 p.m. game at Jaguar Field Friday, a 3 p.m. game on Saturday and a noon start on Sunday. The following Thursday, May 5, the Jags travel to in-state rival Troy for 6 p.m. games on Thursday and Friday and a 2 p.m. game on Saturday that will close out the regular season.

The Jags will then host the Sun Belt Conference tournament on their home field May 10-14.

Heading into the final six games South Alabama is on a four-game win streak. The Jags defeated Nicholls on the road 12-2 last Tuesday, before sweeping a three-game Sun Belt series at Louisiana-Monroe last weekend, winning on Friday 4-1, followed by a 5-4 win on Saturday and a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

South Alabama carries a 20-17 overall record into this weekend’s games. The Jags are also 12-4 in Sun Belt play, which places them second in the league behind Louisiana, which is 17-4 in conference games and 34-10 overall. USA rests just ahead of Troy (27-15 overall) and Texas State (29-17 overall) in the standings. Troy and Texas State are tied for third with equal 13-8 records. That places emphasis on the final series of the season as South Alabama and Troy will be aiming to finish strong for a higher seeding in the tournament.

Mackenzie Brasher is enjoying a solid season for the Jags, batting .361 with 108 hits and a .415 on-base percentage. Victoria Ortiz, the former Baker High standout, has eight home runs and Gabby Stagner has driven in 24 runs. In the circle, Olivia Lackie leads the way. She boasts a 2.08 ERA in 114.1 innings pitched. She has 151 strikeouts and an 11-6 record.

Spring Hill second in SIAC West

The Spring Hill College softball team was set to close out its regular season Tuesday with a doubleheader against West Alabama (1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) on the Badgers’ home field. Spring Hill carried an overall record of 23-14 into Tuesday’s games, while producing a 16-3 record in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play. The latter record put the Badgers in second place in the SIAC West Division behind Tuskegee, which is 21-1 in league play and 28-9 overall.

The Badgers head to the SIAC tournament in Albany, Ga., next week, with first-round play set for Thursday and the championship to be determined on Saturday. Spring Hill is set to face East Division No. 3 seed Savannah State at noon on Thursday. Savannah State has an overall record of 9-14 and a 4-9 league mark.

Paityn Desormeaux has led the team in the circle and at the plate. Offensively, she is batting .375 with 25 RBI and 12 doubles. In the circle, she has posted a record of 6-3 with a 1.61 ERA. She has pitched 72.2 innings, striking out 75 batters. Lindsey Mecom is batting .330 with seven doubles and Alexandra Ballester has pitched 110.1 innings, posting a 13-6 record with 78 strikeouts.