The UMS-Wright boys’ and girl’s outdoor track teams swept the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state titles last weekend, while the Bayside Academy boys’ and girls’ teams matched the feat in Class 3A. In fact, the UMS-Wright boys’ team collected 122 total points in the state meet, with runner-up Center Point totaling just 29.

The two schools led the way for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, but were not alone in strong performances. Mobile Christian placed second in boys’ and girls’ competition in Class 3A, while the St. Paul’s boys’ team was runner-up in Class 6A, followed by No. 3 McGill-Toolen. The St. Paul’s girls took fourth place in Class 6A, while the McGill girls placed sixth.

Individual athletes on several area teams also fared well, many claiming state championships and some coming away with state titles in more than one event.

Here is a quick look at the team standings for all seven classifications, listing the state champion in each and any local teams that also placed, as well as local athletes who finished in the top three in their respective events for the outdoor track championships. The Class 4A-7A state meet took place in Gulf Shores, with the Class 1A-3A state meet taking place in Cullman:

Team standings

Girls

Class 1A: 1. Holy Spirit (no local team)

Class 2A: 1. Westminster, 9. St. Luke’s.

Class 3A: 1. Bayside Academy, 2. Mobile Christian, 24. Cottage Hill Christian.

Class 4A: 1. White Plains, 13. St. Michael

Class 5A: 1. UMS-Wright.

Class 6A: 1. Mountain Brook, 4. St. Paul’s, 6. McGill-Toolen, 9. Saraland, 23. Spanish Fort.

Class 7A: 1. Vestavia Hills, 5. Foley, 10. Davidson, 16. Daphne.

Boys

Class 1A: 1. Lindsay Lane Christian (no local teams)

Class 2A: 1. LaFayette, 5. St. Luke’s, 21. Orange Beach.

Class 3A: 1. Bayside Academy, 2. Mobile Christian.

Class 4A: 1. Bibb County, 17. St. Michael.

Class 5A: 1. UMS-Wright, T18. Elberta, B.C. Rain, 23. Faith Academy.

Class 6A: 1. Scottsboro, 2. St. Paul’s, 3. McGill-Toolen, 7. Spanish Fort, 18. Blount, 19. Saraland.

Class 7A: 1. Hoover, 11. Davidson, 13. Foley, T17. Fairhope, Mary G. Montgomery, Murphy.

Individuals

Class 2A

Girls: 400-m run: 1. Kennedy Johnson, St. Luke’s.

Boys: 400-m run: 1. Andrew Burchett, St. Luke’s; 800-m run: 1. Andrew Burchett, St. Luke’s; 4×800-m relay: St. Luke’s; shot put: 3. Jake Keesee, St. Luke’s; discus: 1. Jake Keesee, St. Luke’s.

Class 3A

Girls: 200-m run: 2. Ja’Niyah Boykin, Mobile Chr., 3. Hailey Padgett, Mobile Chr.; 800-m run: 1. Annie Midyett, Bayside; 3. Catherine Doyle, Bayside; 1,600-m run: 1. Annie Midyett, Bayside, 3. Catherine Doyle, Bayside; 3,200-m run: 1. Annie Midyett, Bayside; 2. Catherine Doyle, Bayside; 100-m hurdles: 1. Leah Jha, Bayside; 300-m hurdles: 1. Hailey Padgett, Mobile Chr., 3. Leah Jha, Bayside; 4×400-m relay: 3. Bayside; 4×800-m relay: 2. Bayside; high jump: 3. Madeline Dudley, Bayside; pole vault: 3. Adriana Sprinkle, Mobile Chr.; long jump: 1. Ja’Niyah Boykin, Mobile Chr., 2. Kieady Gavin, Mobile Chr.; triple jump: 1. Kieady Gavin, Mobile Chr., 2. Ja’Niyah Boykin, Mobile Chr.

Boys: 100-m run: 3. Michael Moore, Mobile Chr.; 100-meter ambulatory: 1. Brandon Brevard, Bayside; 200-m run: 2. Michael Moore, Mobile Chr.; 400-m run: 1. Patrick Daves, Bayside; 800-m run: 2. Ty Postle, Bayside; 1,600-m run: 2. Ty Postle, Bayside; 3,200-m run: 2. Ty Postle, Bayside; 110-m hurdles: 1. Patrick Daves, Bayside, 3. Aaron Rogers, Mobile Chr.; 300-m hurdles: 1. Patrick Daves, Bayside, 2. Ryan McCullough, Bayside; 4×100-m relay: 1. Bayside; 4×400-m relay: 1 Bayside, 2. Mobile Chr.; 4×800-m relay: 2. Bayside; high jump: 1. Patrick Daves, Bayside, 2. Michael Moore, Mobile Chr.; pole vault: 2. Evan Taylor, Mobile Chr.; triple jump: 3. Bradley Tanner, Mobile Chr.; shot put ambulatory: 1. Brandon Brevard, Bayside; shot put: 1. Chris Martinez, Mobile Chr.; discus: 2. Chris Martinez, Mobile Chr.; javelin ambulatory: 1. Brandon Brevard, Bayside.

Class 4A

Girls: 100-m run: 1. Tia Acker, St. Michael; 200-m run: 1. Tia Acker, St. Michael; 400-m run: 1. Tia Acker, St. Michael.

Boys: 100-m run: 3. Jerrian Graham, Vigor; 3,200-m run: 3. Tripp Miller, St. Michael; 4×100-m relay: 3. Vigor.

Class 5A

Girls: 100-m run: 2. Presleigh Montalvo, 100-m hurdles: 2. Cecilia Schultz, UMS; 300-m hurdles: 2. Cecilia Schultz, UMS; 4×800-m relay: 2. UMS; high jump: 2. Dorsey Parker, UMS, 3. Olivia Moore, UMS; long jump: 2. Presleigh Montalvo, Satsuma; triple jump: 2. Cecilia Schultz, UMS; pole vault: 1. Hannah McConnell, UMS, 2. Madeline McMurphy, UMS; javelin: 2. Campbell Johnson, UMS.

Boys: 200-m run: Jaiden Rollins, UMS; 800-m run: 1. Joseph Perry, UMS; 1,600-m run: 1. Charles Perry, UMS, 2. Joseph Perry, UMS; 3,200-m run: 1. Joseph Perry, UMS; 110-m hurdles: 3. Shane Roberson, UMS; 4×100-m relay: 1. UMS; 4×800-m relay: 1. UMS; high jump: 1. Arthur Chitty, UMS; long jump: 1. Jaiden Rollins, UMS, 2. Pfilip Hunt, UMS; triple jump: 1. Jaiden Rollins, UMS; pole vault: 1. Joshua Holston, UMS; javelin: 1. Luke Stringer, UMS, 3. Steedly Dean, UMS; shot put: 1. Luke Stringer, UMS.

Class 6A

Girls: 100-m run: 1. Morgan Davis, Saraland; 200-m run: 1. Morgan Davis, Saraland; 100-m hurdles: 2. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s; 300-m hurdles: 3. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s; 4×100-m relay: 1. Saraland; 4×800-m relay: 3. McGill-Toolen; high jump: 1. Ella Keaton, McGill; long jump: 1. Morgan Davis, Saraland, 2. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s; triple jump: 1. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s; pole vault: 3. Sadie Carrington, St. Paul’s; shot put: 2. Victoria Bracy, St. Paul’s.

Boys: 1,600-m run: 1. Mac Conwell, St. Paul’s; 3,200-m run: 1. Mac Conwell, St. Paul’s; 110-m hurdles: 1. Anthony Eager, McGill; 300-m hurdles: 1. Anthony Eager, McGill; 4×100-m relay: 3. Blount; 4×800-m relay: 2. St. Paul’s; high jump: 3. Antonio Robinson-Jackson, Blount; long jump: 1. Braden Turner, McGill, 3. DaKyren Sullivan, Saraland; triple jump: 1. Anthony Eager, McGill, 2. Braden Turner, McGill, 3. DaKyren Sullivan, Saraland; pole vault: 2. Brooks Gibson, McGill; discus: 3. Hunter Hall, Spanish Fort; shot put: 2. Bruce Davis, McGill.

Class 7A

Girls: 300-m hurdles: 1. Jaela Craig, Baker; 4×100-m relay: 2. Baker; long jump: 2. Zi’morah Foster, Foley; triple jump: 1. Iyana Johnson, Davidson; shot put: 1. Iyana Johnson, Davidson; discus: 1. Emily Wolf, Foley; javelin: 1. Taniya Bragg, Foley.

Boys: 110-m hurdles: 1. Jamari Hawkins, Baker, 2. Jerimiah martin, Davidson; triple jump: 2. Josh Graham, Davidson; discus: 3. A.J. Prim, Foley; javelin: 3. Mose Piper, Davidson.