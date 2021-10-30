UMS-Wright’s game against Class 6A No. 4-ranked and previously unbeaten Helena Friday night was the last game of the regular season. But that’s not the way Bulldogs’ head coach Terry Curtis approached it. Instead, the game, won by UMS 31-0, had a different designation.

“We called it a practice playoff game,” Curtis said. “Other than this being that we were going to get to play again next week, we were going to play it like it might be the last game we ever played. And that’s how you’ve got to do it in the playoffs. You can’t take off. Next week you’ve got to play.

“I don’t care what Marbury (the Bulldogs’ first-round opponent) looks like, or whatever, they’re in the playoffs. The first-round game bothers me worse than any of them, and making sure your guys are ready to play.”

UMS not only looked like a playoff team Friday night, it looked like a team that is ready to make a deep run in the playoffs, which of course isn’t anything new for the program. Still, Curtis said every week is different and every game must be approached seriously.

“The best team don’t always win this stuff (playoffs),” he said. In the playoffs, you’ve got to be good, you’ve got to be a little bit lucky and you’ve got to catch the brackets right. And as we keep going and who we play and matchups matter. It’s going to be interesting.”

The Bulldogs, who won for the ninth straight time and pushed their record to 9-1 on the season, dominated the Huskies from start to finish. They scored on the second play from scrimmage after a kickoff return placed them in Helena territory and never looked back. UMS led 14-0 at the end of the first period, 24-0 at halftime and added another touchdown in the third period for good measure. The only time Helena threatened to score was on a 29-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by the Bulldogs.

“I told everybody we needed to play a good football team and we were ready to play tonight,” Curtis said. “We got after it and you could tell the kids had a lot of fun playing and doing what they needed to do, running around and playing football. That’s what playoff football is, and it’s when you want to be peaking. Not the first game of the year or the second game of the year. Now is when you want to be playing your best football, and we’re getting close.”

A 31-yard pass from quarterback Barton Elliot to Joseph Roberson gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead following Grant Carpenter’s extra-point kick with 11:03 left in the first period. Seven minutes later on a third down-and-21 play from the Helena 36 yard line, Elliot hit Logan Norris with a touchdown pass and the Bulldogs led 14-0.

Carpenter missed a 45-yard field goal try early in the second quarter, but it wouldn’t matter. Cole Blaylock ripped off a 58-yard run to the Helena 5, then on three straight carries he finally made it into the end zone from two yards out for a 21-0 lead. Carpenter padded the Bulldogs’ lead with a 31-yard field goal later in the period following an interception by Hayden Nagy.

After Helena’s field goal try was blocked midway through the third period, UMS tacked on another score when Elliot hooked up with Norris again, this time on a 27-yarder for a 31-0 lead.

The play of the UMS defense was a big reason Helena’s offense had little success. Two interceptions and keeping pressure on the quarterback throughout the night kept the Huskies from responding when the UMS offense put points on the scoreboard. Curtis said the Bulldogs’ defense played “lights out.”

“We thought we could throw it on them and we got behind them,” Curtis said of the passing attack. “What did we have, three deep balls? And that’s good to see. A good effort (in the passing game) and Cole probably had 150 yards (he was told it was 180) against a good football team … and that means the offensive line had to play pretty well. I just wish he was a little faster,” Curtis joked of Blacklock.

UMS-Wright is set to play against Marbury at home next week in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Helena, 9-1, will be at home against Baldwin County in the first round of the 6A state playoffs.