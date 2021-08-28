The UMS-Wright Bulldogs were, in the words of head coach Terry Curtis, “soft” in last week’s season-opening, 13-0 loss at Baker. Curtis was determined that would not be the case in the Bulldogs’ game Friday against Mobile Christian.

True to their coach, the Bulldogs showed their strength at Ervin S. Cooper Field, winning the battle in the trenches and with a strong running game to collect a 31-0 victory, evening their record at 1-1. The game was the first of the year for Mobile Christian.

“I told the coaches Sunday in a meeting up here, I said, ‘We’re getting ready to run it right at them, and if we can’t run it right at them we’re going to have a hard time because we’re not going to sit here and finesse and sit in the shotgun and do all this faking stuff.’ And we were able to do that (run the ball),” Curtis said afterward.

“Until Ronnie (Cottrell, Mobile Christian head coach) and ‘em got tired they were formidable. No. 9 (Sterling Dixon) is a heck of a player and their nose guard gave us fits. As the game went on we wore them down a little bit. … I was proud that I think from last week to this week we got a little better.

“(The win) was big. We scrimmaged Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; we scrimmaged every day. Everybody called it missed tackles, out of alignment and everything else. I call it soft. And my opinion matters. So we went a little bit tougher in practices and we went one-on-one and it showed tonight. The kids came out ready to play. We can be a decent football team if we do that.”

Both teams had trouble getting going early but UMS broke the scoreless stalemate with a 30-yard field goal by Grant Carpenter at the 6:53 mark of the second quarter that was set up by a 23-yard punt return by Cole Blaylock. Before the half ended, UMS quarterback Barton Elliott tossed a 13-yard scoring pass over the middle to Shane Roberson for a touchdown and a 10-0 lead, which stood at the half.

The Bulldogs’ rushing attack took charge in the final two periods. Blaylock pushed his way into the end zone from 3 yards out to cap a six-play, 74-yard drive in which he carried the ball on every play, including a 40-yard run. The Carpenter extra-point kick made it 17-0. UMS then blocked a Mobile Christian punt on the Leopards’ ensuing possession, setting up at the Mobile Christian 12. On the first play from scrimmage, Jake Jay scored off left tackle, making it 24-0.

The Bulldogs closed out the scoring with an 18-yard run on a third down-and-goal play from the 18 by Bo Willis. UMS had an opportunity to score again late after stopping the Leopards on a fourth down play inside their 15, but Curtis chose to have his team take a knee for four straight plays, leaving only a little more than one minute to play.

Blaylock finished the night with 149 total yards, all but 14 coming on the ground. He also had more than 50 yards in punt returns. Roberson caught four passes for 65 yards and Willis collected 57 rushing yards, all in the second half.

Dixon had three sacks for the Leopards, who could not get their offensive moving all night.

UMS remains at home next Friday night against LeFlore, while Mobile Christian is at home against Escambia County next Friday night.