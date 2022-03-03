The UMS-Wright Bulldogs, who had been on a solid run of late, had that run halted Wednesday night at Legacy Arena in Birmingham by Lee-Huntsville in the AHSAA boys Class 5A state semifinals. Lee’s offense and particularly its defense, which created 26 turnovers by the Bulldogs, provided too much for UMS, which fell 59-36.

The loss ended the Bulldogs’ season at 26-9. Lee is now 24-6 and advances the the Class 5A boys state championship game against Ramsay, 25-9, which defeated Carroll of Ozark 84-45 on Wednesday. The championship game will tip off at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Lee grabbed a 15-4 lead in the first period and increased its advantage to 28-13 at halftime. The teams headed into the final period with Lee in front 41-21 and just looking to play out the final eight minutes of the game. The 26 UMS turnovers led to 30 points for Lee, which shot 56.1 percent from the floor. UMS shot 37.9 percent from the floor.

The Bulldogs were led by Barton Elliott, whose 10 points made him the only UMS player in double figures. He also had five rebounds. Bridges Simmons scored seven points and had four rebounds, with Arthur Chitty scoring seven points and grabbing six rebounds. Will Howard had six points and three rebounds.

Lee was led by Dexter Smith Jr. with 20 points. Jacari Lane had 16 points.