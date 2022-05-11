The UMS-Wright golf teams, boys and girls, captured Alabama High School Athletic Association golf championships Tuesday at Huntsville’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail stop, Hampton Cove Golf Course. The UMS boys’ team won the Class 5A title, the 26th time the Bulldogs have won the golf state championship. The UMS girls won the Class 6A state championship. In boys’ Class 3A competition, Bayside Academy captured the state championship.

The AHSAA state tournament was a two-day, 36-hole event. In boys’ play, teams used five players, with the top four scores counted toward the team total each day. In girls’ play, teams used four-person teams, with the top three scores each day tallied to create the team total.

In individual play, four players from the Lagniappe coverage area came away with medalist honors in their respective classifications. St. Paul’s golfer Buddy Fleming, just an eighth-grader, was the Class 6A medalist, sharing the honor with Mountain Brook’s Tom Fischer. The players turned in scores of 143. Bayside’s Cole Komyati was medalist in Class 3A boys with a two-day total of 143. In boys’ Class 1A-2A play, Bayshore Christian’s Michael Heaton, playing as an individual as the team did not qualify, turned in a score of 143 for medalist honors. In girls’ competition, UMS-Wright’s Frances Brown, with a score of 140, was the medalist in Class 5A play.

Locally in other team competition, St. Paul’s was second and Spanish Fort fourth in boys’ 6A play, Spanish Fort was fourth in girls’ 6A play, Mary G. Montgomery finished fourth in girls’ 7A play and Bayside Academy took third in girls’ 1A-3A play.

In girls’ Class 7A team competition, Spain Park and Huntsville finished with equal 452 team scores, the top scores in their classification. That called into play a tiebreaker, which is to match the scores of the teams’ No. 4 singles players, with Spain Park’s player having the better total, which gave her school the state title. In boys’ play, Peyton Preston of Lauderdale County had a hole-in-one in Class 3A boys’ action.

Here is a look at each of the classifications in boys’ and girls’ play, listing the team standings (four teams qualified in each classification) as well as the medalists in each classification and any other golfers from the Mobile-Baldwin area who finished int he Top 10 individually:

BOYS

Class 7A: Team: Vestavia Hills (590), Auburn (595), Enterprise 612, Hoover 624. Individuals: Medalist Jack Mitchell, James Clemens (136).

Class 6A: Team: Mountain Brook (590), St. Paul’s (603), Pullman (615), Spanish Fort (633). Individuals: Medalists Buddy Fleming of Sy. Paul’s and Tom Fischer of Mountain Brook (143); T10th: Pack Stabler, St. Paul’s (152),

Class 5A: Team: UMS-Wright (611), Guntersville (619), John Carroll (679), Lawrence County (712). Individuals: Medalist John Bruce, Guntersville (141); 4th: Thomas Crane, UMS (151); 5th: John Stubbs, UMS (152); 7th Ken Brown, UMS (157); 8th Will Howard, UMS (160).

Class 4A: Team: Haleyville (594), Randolph (646), Onenota (668), Alabama Christian (701). Individuals: Medalist Hudson Lawson, Haleyvill;e (142).

Class 3A: Team: Bayside Academy (643), App (684), Lauderdale County (697), Westbrook Christian (698). Individuals: Cole Komyati, Bayside Academy (143); 4th: Luke Ferguson, Bayside Academy (156); 7th: jack Hicks, Bayside Academy (168).

Class 1A-2A: Team: Elba (665), Brantley (666), Athens Bible (701), North Sand Mountain (716). Individuals: Medalist Michael Heaton, Bayshore Christian (143).

GIRLS

Class 7A: Team: Spain Park (452), Huntsville (452), Auburn (465), Mary G. Montgomery (486). Individuals: Medalist Molly Davidson, Hewitt-Trussville (140); 7th: Kylie Johnston, MGM (152).

Class 6A: Team: UMS-Wright (465), Hartselle (470), Homewood (492), Spanish Fort (505). Individuals: Medalist Frances Brown, UMS-Wright (140); T3rd: Tori Waters, UMS (147); 7th: Laura Burch, UMS (158); T9th: Ashlynd Maden, Spanish Fort (160).

Class 4A-5A: Team: Pike Road (468), White Plains (484), Alexandria (492), John Carroll (556). Individuals: Medalist Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria (149).

Class 1A-3A: Team: Mars Hill Bible (502), Trinity Presbyterian (519), Bayside Academy (563), Lindsay Lane Christian (569). Individuals: Medalist Ellie Cochran, Brindlee Mountain (141); 3rd: Causey Thompson, Bayside Academy (157).