UMS-Wright certainly knows its way around the playoffs, which begin this week with the Bulldogs again taking part, for the 28th consecutive year. During that stretch, the school claimed eight state championships. They begin seeking the ninth one this Friday when the Bulldogs host Calera.

They enter the postseason on a nine-game win streak that includes last week’s 31-0 shutout of previously unbeaten and then-No. 4-ranked Class 6A Helena. UMS dominated the game from start to finish. The victory earned the Bulldogs the Lagniappe Team of the Week honor, becoming the first school to win the award twice in the same season. The award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to the Bulldogs’ Wednesday afternoon practice, the team was awarded its Team of the Week banner.

“We called it a practice playoff game,” head coach Terry Curtis said after the Helena win. “Other than this being that we were going to get to play again next week, we were going to play it like it might be the last game we ever played. And that’s how you’ve got to do it in the playoffs. You can’t take off. Next week you’ve got to play.

“I don’t care what Marbury [the Bulldogs’ first-round opponent] looks like or whatever, they’re in the playoffs. The first-round game bothers me worse than any of them, making sure your guys are ready to play.”