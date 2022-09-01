The UMS-Wright Bulldogs, with a 2-0 record heading into Friday night’s game at home against LeFlore, held on to its No. 1 ranking in Class 5A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) prep football poll.

The Bulldogs, with wins over St. Paul’s and T.R. Miller, are one of 12 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area who are ranked or received votes in their respective classifications.

Vigor, which was ranked No. 2 in Class 5A last week but lost to B.C. Rain, fell to No. 8 this week. B.C. Rain received votes in 5A, as did Faith Academy. In Class 7A, Fairhope is ranked No. 3 while Foley received votes and in Class 6A, Saraland is No 3 and Theodore is No. 6, with Spanish Fort receiving votes but not reaching the Top 10.

In Class 4A, Orange Beach and Bayside Academy received votes, while in Class 3A Mobile Christian is ranked No. 6.

There are no teams from the Lagniappe coverage area ranked or receiving votes in Class 2A and there are no teams in the area that compete in Class 1A or in the Alabama Independent School Association.

The other No. 1-ranked teams this week include Central-Phenix City (7A), Clay-Chalkville (6A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Piedmont (3A), Fyffe (2A), Brantley (1A) and Autauga Academy (AISA).





