UMS-Wright leads a list of 13 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area who are ranked or received votes in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association(ASWA) prep football poll.

The Bulldogs, 4-0, remain the No. 1-ranked team in Class 5A, a position they have held since the preseason poll. They will play No. 8-ranked Vigor at home Friday night in the Lagniappe Game of the Week. Gulf Shores is ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, while Faith Academy received votes but is not in the Top 10.

Fairhope moved up one notch to No. 2 in the Class 7A poll. Foley is receiving votes in the 7A poll. In Class 6A, Saraland, the Lagniappe Team of the Week this week, is ranked No. 3. Theodore holds the No. 5 position, with Spanish Fort and McGill-Toolen receiving votes. In Class 4A, Orange Beach is ranked No. 8 and Bayside Academy received votes, while Mobile Christian is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A.

No teams in the area are ranked or received votes in Class 2A. There are no teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that play in the Class 1A or the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).

Other than UMS-Wright, this week’s No. 1 teams include Auburn (7A), Clay-Chalkville (6A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Piedmont (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Autauga Academy (AISA).