Photo | Marvin Gentry and is courtesy of AHSAA

In what is becoming tradition as much as anything, the UMS-Wright boys’ and girls’ teams claimed the Class 4A-5A indoor track and field state championships at the Alabama High School Athletic Association state meet last weekend at Birmingham’s CrossPlex.

Mobile Christian came away with the Class 1A-3A girls’ state title in the meet as well, while Bayside Academy finished second to UMS in both the boys’ and girls’ competitions.

Other teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that placed in the meet include Satsuma (8) and Elberta (34) in 4A-5A girls; St. Paul’s (6) and McGill-Toolen (9) in 6A girls; Foley (8), Baker (14) and Fairhope (18) in 7A girls; Mobile Christian (3) in 1A-3A boys; Elberta (25) in 4A-5A boys; McGill-Toolen (2), St. Paul’s (6) and Spanish Fort (27) in 6A boys; and Baker (T9), Foley (T9) and Fairhope (12) in 7A boys.

Mac Connell of St. Paul’s set state records in 6A in the boys’ 800-meter run with a time of 1:52.66 and boys’ 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:09.22. Ja’Niyah Boykin of Mobile Christian was the main contributor to the Leopards’ state crown. Boykin won the girls’ 400-meter dash (1:00.45), girls’ long jump (5.27 meters) and girls’ triple jump (11.07 meters), while placing second in the girls’ 60-meter dash (7.99 seconds).

Other winners from area schools included Ella Keaton, McGill, girls’ high jump; Braden Turner, McGill, boys’ triple jump; Annie Midyett, Bayside Academy, girls’ 800-meter run; Bayside Academy, girls’ 4×800-meter relay; Jaiden Rollins, UMS, boys’ 60-meter dash and boys’ triple jump; Charles Perry, UMS, boys’ 800-meter run; Joseph Perry, UMS, boys’ 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run; Patrick Daves, Bayside, boys’ 60-meter hurdles and boys’ high jump; Bayside, boys’ 4×400-meter relay; Dorsey Parker, UMS, girls’ high jump; Hannah McConnell, UMS, girls’ pole vault; Joshua Holston, UMS, boys’ pole vault; and Michael Moore, Mobile Christian, boys’ high jump.

Here are the results of the state indoor track meet involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that finished among the top three places in their respective event:

TEAM RESULTS

GIRLS: 1A-3A: 1. Mobile Christian. 4A-5A: 1. UMS-Wright, 2. Bayside Academy, 8. Satsuma, 34. Elberta. 6A: 6. St. Paul’s, 9. McGill-Toolen. 7A: 8. Foley, 14. Baker, 18 Fairhope.

BOYS: 1A-3A: 3. Mobile Christian. 4A-5A: 1. UMS-Wright, 2. Bayside Academy, 25. Elberta. 6A: 2. McGill-Toolen, 6. St. Paul’s, 27. Spanish Fort. 7A: T9: Baker, T9. Foley, 12 Fairhope.

EVENTS

CLASS 7A

Girls’ 4×200-meter relay: 2. Baker (Jailynn Brewer, Ty’Keila Chambers, Jaela Craig, Brittnee Hosey).

Boys’ 60-meter dash: 3. Jovel Madourie, Foley, 6.97.

Boys’ 400-meter dash: 3. Jovel Madourie, Foley, 50.36.

Boys’ 600-meter hurdles: 3. Jovel Madourie, Foley, 8.43.

Boys’ 4×200-meter relay: 3. Baker (Bryce Cain, Jamarie Hawkins, Brandon Cain, Antonio Young).

Girls’ long jump: 2. Zi’morah Foster, Foley, 5.04m.

Girls’ triple jump: 2. Tamia Dantzler, Foley, 10.46m.

Boys’ triple jump: 3. Matt Hall, Fairhope, 13.68m.

CLASS 6A

Girls’ 400-meter dash: 2. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s, 58.07.

Girls’ 4×800-meter relay: 3. McGill-Toolen (Lexi Bolton, Abby Ferlise, Sally Pape, Elizabeth Porr).

Boys’ 800-meter run: 1. Mac Conwell, St. Paul’s, 1:52.66 (state record).

Boys’ 3,200-meter run: 1. Mac Conwell, St. Paul’s, 9:09.22 (state record).

Boys’ 60-meter hurdles: 2. Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen, 8.44.

Boys’ 4×800-meter relay: 2. St. Paul’s.

Girls’ high jump: 1. Ella Keaton, McGill-Toolen, 1.70m.

Girls’ long jump: 3. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s, 5.20m.

Girls’ shot put: 2. Victoria Bracy, St. Paul’s, 11.07m.

Boys’ pole vault: 2. Brooks Gibson, McGill-Toolen, 3.96m; 3. Jacob Zakutney, McGill-Toolen, 3.96m.

Boys’ long jump: 2. Braden Turner, McGill-Toolen, 6.52m.

Boys’ triple jump: 1. Braden Turner, McGill-Toolen, 13.67m; 3. Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen, 13.21m.

CLASS 4A-5A

Girls’ 60-meter dash: 2. Presleigh Montalvo, Satsuma, 7.85.

Girls’ 800-meter run: 1. Annie Midyett, Bayside Academy, 2:22.31.

Girls’ 1,600-meter-run: 2. Annie Midyett, Bayside Academy, 5:23.50.

Girls’ 60-meter hurdles: 3. Leah Jha, Bayside Academy, 9.86.

Girls’ 4×800-meter relay: 1. Bayside Academy.

Boys’ 60-meter dash: 1. Jaiden Rollins, UMS-Wright, 6.95.

Boys’ 800-meter run: 1. Charles Perry, UMS-Wright, 1:57.48.

Boys’ 1,600-meter run: 1. Joseph Perry, UMS-Wright, 4:26.96; 2. Charles Perry, UMS-Wright, 4:28.73.

Boys’ 3,200-meter run: 1. Joseph Perry, UMS-Wright, 9:34.94.

Boys’ 60-meter hurdles: 1. Patrick Daves, Bayside Academy, 8.24.

Boys’ 4×200-meter relay: 3. Bayside Academy.

Boys’ 4×400-meter relay: 1. Bayside Academy.

Boys’ 4×800-meter relay: 2. UMS-Wright (Alex Gamble, Joshua Holston, Charles Perry, Jackson Smith); 3. Bayside Academy.

Girls’ high jump: 1. Dorsey Parker, UMS-Wright, 1.67m; 3. Olivia Moore, UMS-Wright, 1.52m.

Girls’ pole vault: 1. Hannah McConnell, UMS-Wright, 3.04m; 3. Annie Jeffrey, UMS-Wright, 2.59m.

Girls’ long jump: 2. Presleigh Montalvo, Satsuma, 5.15m.

Girls’ triple jump: 3. Leah Jha, Bayside Academy, 10.04m.

Boys’ high jump: 1. Patrick Daves, Bayside Academy, 1.93m; 3. Arthur Chitty, UMS-Wright, 1.87m.

Boys’ pole vault: 1. Joshua Holston, UMS-Wright, 4.03m; 3. Angus Ladd, Bayside Academy, 3.81m.

Boys’ long jump: 3. Pfilip Hunt, UMS-Wright, 6.38m.

Boys’ triple jump: 1. Jaiden Rollins, UMS-Wright, 14.17m; 3. Pfilip Hunt, UMS-Wright, 12.57m.

Boys’ shot put: 2. Luke Stringer, UMS-Wright, 13.92m.

CLASS 1A-3A

Girls’ 60-meter dash: 2. Ja’Niyah Boykins, Mobile Christian, 7.99.

Girls’ 400-meter dash: 1. Ja’Niyah Boykin, Mobile Christian, 1:00.45.

Girls’ 4×200-meter relay: 2. Mobile Christian (My’Riah Jones, Hailey Padgett, Crystal Walker, Kieady Gavin).

Girls’ long jump: 1. Ja’Niyah Boykins, Mobile Christian, 5.27m; 3. Kieady Gavin, Mobile Christian, 4.86m.

Girls’ triple jump: 1. Ja’Niyah Boykins, Mobile Christian, 11.07m; 2. Kieady Gavin, Mobile Christian, 10.68m.

Boys’ high jump: 1. Michael Moore, Mobile Christian, 1.82m; 3. Joseph Wilcox, Mobile Christian, 1.77m.

Boys’ pole vault: 2. Garrett Baldwin, Mobile Christian, 3.88m.