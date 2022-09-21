The UMS-Wright football team, ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A prep football poll, has been selected as the Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Lagniappe Team of the Week is sponsored by the Mobile county Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs were presented with their Team of the Week banner with the assistance of Deputy Lee of the MCSO. Head coach Terry Curtis and his team accepted the banner prior to practice.

UMS-Wright, which holds a 5-0 overall record and 3-0 record in 5A, Region 1 play, is off this week. They return to action next week when they play at Elberta.