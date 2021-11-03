Photo | Scott Donaldson

BULLDOGS DOMINATE HELENA IN 31-0 WIN

UMS-Wright certainly knows its way around the playoffs, which begin this week with the Bulldogs again taking part, for the 28th consecutive year. During that stretch, the school claimed eight state championships. They begin seeking the ninth one this Friday when the Bulldogs host Calera.

They enter the postseason on a nine-game win streak that includes last week’s 31-0 shutout of previously unbeaten and then-No. 4-ranked Class 6A Helena. UMS dominated the game from start to finish. The victory earned the Bulldogs the Lagniappe Team of the Week honor, becoming the first school to win the award twice in the same season. The award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“We called it a practice playoff game,” head coach Terry Curtis said after the Helena win. “Other than this being that we were going to get to play again next week, we were going to play it like it might be the last game we ever played. And that’s how you’ve got to do it in the playoffs. You can’t take off. Next week you’ve got to play.

“I don’t care what Marbury [the Bulldogs’ first-round opponent] looks like or whatever, they’re in the playoffs. The first-round game bothers me worse than any of them, making sure your guys are ready to play.”

Curtis said he was pleased with the way his team played against Helena, but he wants them to be aware that it’s now a win-and-advance situation the rest of the way. The season ends when a team loses a game.

“The best teams don’t always win this stuff [playoffs],” he said. “In the playoffs, you’ve got to be good, you’ve got to be a little bit lucky and you’ve got to catch the brackets right. And as we keep going, who we play and matchups matter. It’s going to be interesting.”

UMS lost its season-opener against Class 7A Baker on the road in a 13-0 shutout, but since that time the team has continued to get better and better each week. Now the Bulldogs are peaking at the right time.

“I told everybody we needed to play a good football team, and we were ready to play [Friday night],” Curtis said. “We got after it and you could tell the kids had a lot of fun playing and doing what they needed to do, running around and playing football. That’s what playoff football is, and it’s when you want to be peaking. Not the first game of the year or the second game of the year. Now is when you want to be playing your best football, and we’re getting close.”