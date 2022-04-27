It wasn’t without a fight, but the UMS-Wright and Saraland baseball teams advanced to the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) state baseball playoffs last weekend. Both teams needed two games in the best-of-three series to accomplish the feat, and will move on in their respective classifications, still aiming for a state title.

Seven other teams in Class 1A through 6A from the Lagniappe coverage area also advanced to second-round play this week, while Class 7A teams are set to play their first-round games this weekend. Joining UMS and Saraland in advancing are Bayshore Christian, Orange Beach, Cottage Hill Christian, Bayside Academy, Mobile Christian, Elberta and Gulf Shores. In first-round Class 7A games this week, Daphne is at Baker and Alma Bryant is at Fairhope.

UMS lost its first game against Sylacauga 8-3, but won the second game 3-2, setting up a deciding third game on Saturday. The Bulldogs prevailed with a 2-1 win in which Jackson Williford and Will Jordan delivered run-scoring singles in the bottom of the sixth inning after Sylacauga had taken a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

“Number one, we have a really young team,” UMS head coach Kevin Raley said. “I’ve got a senior second baseman [Will Jordan] and a senior catcher [Jackson Williford] and my senior second baseman and junior centerfielder are the only two kids that are coming back from last year. … My No. 1 pitcher is a junior and my No. 2 and No. 3 are 10th-graders and my two guys out of the bullpen are a freshman and a junior.

“We started out kind of bouncing it around, playing a very tough schedule. At one point I think we were 3-6 and now we’re 17-12. We have kind of figured out our roles and kids are buying in. We’re an athletic group and a young group, but they are sponges. They just keep learning and learning; we make mistakes and we learn and we move on.”

Raley said the team has played consistently in its past 15-20 games but the hitting wasn’t where he had hoped it would be in the series against Sylacauga. Still, he likes what he is seeing from his team.

“We were down 2-0 in Game 2 and scored one in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh and won 3-2,” he said. “In Game 3 we scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and won 2-1. We’re doing some good things and the kids are clutching up for us. Our seniors [Jordan, Williford and Ben Hollensworth] are leading us and doing some good things. They were clutch this [past] week.”

Saraland, entering the playoffs ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, took on another Top 10 team in Northridge of Tuscaloosa in its first-round game. The Spartans, playing at home, lost the first game 6-2, but returned to win Game 2 by a 6-1 score and won Game 3 in a 5-2 decision.

“It was a very tough series with Northridge,” Saraland head coach Brett Boutwell said. “Being matched up with them in the first round, we knew it was going to be a battle and it was every bit as advertised. We dropped Game 1, didn’t play well, but our kids bounced back and we forced Game 3. … It was a tight one and Logan Brewer pitched outstanding for us with 10 strikeouts, which you don’t usually see in a Game 3. Then Trevor Pope hit a big home run for us to take the lead late and then we were able to punch across a couple more runs later.

“We realized that’s over with and now we’ve got to play a really good Pelham team, which has traditionally been a baseball powerhouse in that area. We know we’ve got our hands full, but if you’re going to make a run at anything you’ve got to make a run in the playoffs.”

Boutwell added, “Each week has its own story in the playoffs, but I like the way our kids have traveled [this season] and played. We take a big trip every year. … So our kids have done it, we just have to go do it again this week.”

UMS will travel to Andalusia for its second-round game while Saraland visits Pelham. Most of the local teams that won last week are on the road this week. Here is a look at all of last week’s results and this week’s schedule of games (all best-of-three) involving area teams:

First-round results

Here are the results of best-of-three, first-round games in the AHSAA state baseball playoffs of last week in Class 1A-6A involving area teams. Class 7A plays its first-round games this week:

Class 1A: Bayshore Christian def. Wadley, 10-0, 17-0.

Class 2A: Orange Beach def. Horseshoe Bend, 9-3, 14-0.

Class 3A: Cottage Hill Christian def. Reeltown, 12-8, 1-3, 17-7; Bayside Academy def. Dadeville, 10-0, 13-0.

Class 4A: Mobile Christian def. Handley, 12-0, 12-5; Munford def. St. Michael, 11-4, 7-6.

Class 5A: UMS-Wright def. Sylacauga, 3-8, 3-2, 2-1; Elberta def. Sipsey Valley, 9-8, 3-0; Demopolis def. LeFlore, 16-1, 15-0; Shelby County def. St. Paul’s, 4-1, 3-17, 7-5.

Class 6A: Gulf Shores def. McAdory, 2-1, 4-0; Saraland def. Northridge, 2-6, 6-1, 5-2; Hueytown def. Spanish Fort, 8-5, 6-3; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa def. Faith Academy, 9-1, 9-1.

Second-round games

Here are the Class 1A-6A best-of-three, second-round games and Class 7A best-of-three, first-round games slated this week involving area teams:

Class 1A: Bayshore Christian at Brantley, Friday at 4 and 6 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed.

Class 2A: Orange Beach at G.W. Long, Friday at 4 and 6 p.m., Saturday at noon if needed.

Class 3A: Bayside Academy at Houston Academy, Friday at 5 and 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed; Trinity at Cottage Hill Christian, Friday at 5 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed.

Class 4A: Mobile Christian at American Christian, Thursday at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., Friday at 1 p.m. if needed.

Class 5A: UMS-Wright at Andalusia, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed; Elberta at Headland, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed.

Class 6A: Gulf Shores at Stanhope Elmore, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed; Saraland at Pelham, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m. if needed.

Class 7A: Daphne at Baker, Friday at 5 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. if needed; Alma Bryant at Fairhope, Friday at 4:30 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. if needed.