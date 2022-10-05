UMS-Wright and Saraland held on to their respective No. 1 rankings in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll. UMS has been the top ranked team in Class 5A since the preseason poll was released this year, while Saraland took over the top spot in Class 6A a couple of weeks ago.

The Bulldogs of UMS have an overall record of 6-0 and are 4-0 in Region 1 play. They will B.C. Rain at Alma Bryant’s home field this Friday. The Spartans of Saraland are 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Region 1 games. They play at Baldwin County Friday night.

UMS isn’t the only Class 5A team from the Lagniappe coverage area to hold a Top 10 ranking. Gulf Shores is ranked No. 6 and Faith Academy is ranked No. 10. Vigor received votes but is not ranked in the Top 10. In Class 6A, Theodore, which is 6-0 and 4-0, is ranked No. 3. McGill-Toolen received votes but is not ranked in the Top 10.

In Class 7A, Fairhope, which was upset by Foley last week, fell three spots to No. 5 this week. Foley received votes but is not ranked. The only other team to receive votes was Mobile Christian in Class 3A, but the Leopards, who had to forfeit all four of its on-field wins based on use of an ineligible players, is now 0-7 on the year.

Other than Saraland and UMS-Wright, the No. 1-ranked teams this week include Auburn (7A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill Bible (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician (Alabama Independent School Association).