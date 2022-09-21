The UMS-Wright Bulldogs, who are idle this week after defeating Vigor 10-7 last week to run their overall record to 5-0 on the year, remains the top-ranked team in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 5A prep football poll.

The Bulldogs, this week’s Lagniappe Team of the Week, sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, have held the spot all season, including the ASWA’s preseason poll. They are joined by four other 5A, Region 1 teams in this week’s poll as either a ranked team or a team that received votes but is not among the Top 10 teams in the poll. Gulf Shores holds the No. 7 position and Vigor is ranked No. 9. Williamson and Faith Academy received votes.That’s five teams in the nine-team region.

In this week’s Class 7A poll, Fairhope is ranked No. 2 while Daphne received votes. In Class 6A, Saraland still holds the No. 3 position, while Theodore is ranked No. 5 and McGill-Toolen received votes. In Class 4A, Orange Beach received votes, while in Class 3A Mobile Christian is ranked No. 5.

No Class 2A team in the Lagniappe coverage area are ranked nor did they receive votes. There are no teams from the coverage area that participate in Class 1A or the Alabama Independent School Association.

Aside from UMS-Wright, this week’s Bio. 1-ranked tams include Auburn (7A), Clay-Chalkville (6A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Piedmont (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician (AISA).