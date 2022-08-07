UMS-Wright and Vigor are picked as the top two teams in Class 5A heading into the 2022 football season in a vote by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. UMS received 12 first-place votes in the preseason poll, which was released Sunday morning, while Vigor, which won the Class 4A state title last season, collected seven first-place nods.

The two teams are among 15 teams in the Lagniappe coverage that either hold a Top 10 preseason ranking or received votes but did not earn Top 10 status. Most prevalent was Class 5A which also included No. 8 Gulf Shores, while Faith Academy and Williamson received votes.

In Class 6A, Saraland is ranked No. 3, with Spanish Fort claiming the No. 8 spot. Theodore, which moves down from Class 7A, received votes, as did Baldwin County.

In Class 7A, Fairhope is ranked No. 7 and Baker No. 9, with Daphne receiving votes. In Class 3A, Mobile Christian is ranked No. 7. There are no local teams that earned a Top 10 ranking in Class 4A, but Bayside Academy and Orange Beach both received votes.

No local teams received votes in Class 2A and there are no teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that compete in Class 1A or the Alabama Independent School Association.

The remaining teams receiving No. 1 rankings in the preseason poll include Thompson (Class 7A), Clay-Chalkville (6A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Piedmont (3A), Fyffe (2A), Brantley (1A) and Glenwood (AISA).

Class 6A had the most teams receiving votes with 22, while Class 5A and Class 3A had 20 teams each and Class 4A had 19.

The poll will be released weekly once the season begins. The first week of play is scheduled Aug. 18-20. The poll will end following the final week of the regular season. There are no rankings released during the playoffs.

Here is a look at the complete ASWA preseason rankings:

CLASS 7A: 1. Thompson, 2, Central-Phenix City, 3. Auburn, 4. Hewitt-Trussville, 5. Hoover, 6. James Clemens, 7. Fairhope, 8. Enterprise, 9. Baker, 10. Opelika. Also receiving votes: Prattville, Bob Jones, Florence, Oak Mountain, Daphne.

CLASS 6A: 1. Clay-Chalkville, 2. Mountain Brook, 3. Saraland, 4. Briarwood, 5. Hueytown, 6. Pike Road, 7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 8. Spanish Fort, 9. Gardendale, 10. Pinson Valley. Also receiving votes: Theodore, Hartselle, Gadsden City, Helena, Carver-Montgomery, Fort Payne, Parker, Baldwin County, Calera, Muscle Shoals, Oxford, Homewood.

CLASS 5A: 1. UMS-Wright, 2. Vigor, 3. Ramsey, 4. Pleasant Valley, 5. Alexandria, 6. Leeds, 7. Guntersville, 8. Gulf Shores, 9. Russellville, 10. Central-Clay County. Also receiving votes: Fairview, Arab, Eufaula, Greenville, Moody, Faith Academy, Demopolis, Southside-Gadsden, Williamson, Citronelle.

CLASS 4A: 1. Montgomery Catholic, 2. Handley, 3. Andalusia, 4. Jacksonville, 5. Northside, 6. Montgomery Academy, 7. Jackson, 8. Oneonta, 9. Etowah, 10. Anniston. Also receiving votes: Randolph, T.R. Miller, Cherokee County, American Christian, Priceville, Bayside Academy, Brooks, Good Hope, Orange Beach.

CLASS 3A: 1. Piedmont, 2. Gordo, 3. Mars Hill Bible, 4. Opp, 5. Alabama Christian, 6. St. James, 7. Mobile Christian, 8. Hillcrest-Evergreen, 9. Winfield, 10. Madison Academy. Also receiving votes: Saks, Flomaton, Ohatchee, Straughn, Houston Academy, Walter Wellborn, Excel, Lauderdale County, Sylvania, Geraldine.

CLASS 2A: 1. Fyffe, 2. Clarke County, 3. Lanett, 4. Ariton, 5. Highland Home, 6. B.B. Comer, 7. Aliceville, 8. G.W. Long, 9. Pisgah, 10. Cleveland. Also receiving votes: Wicksburg, Tanner, J.U. Blacksher, Sand Rock.

CLASS 1A: 1. Brantley, 2. Spring Garden, 3. Sweet Water, 4. Leroy, 5. Wadley, 6. Elba, 7. Pickens County, 8. Decatur Heritage, 9. Linden, 10. Cedar Bluff. Also receiving votes: Valley Head, Kinston, Millry, Maplesville, Hackleburg, Keith.

AISA: 1. Glenwood, 2. Autauga Academy, 3. Patrician, 4. Chambers Academy, 5. Macon-East, 6. Edgewood, 7. Jackson Academy, 8. Lowndes Academy, 9. Escambia Academy, 10. Bessemer Academy. Also receiving votes: Abbeville Christian, Monroe Academy, Crenshaw Christian, Clarke Prep, Lee-Scott, Sparta Academy.