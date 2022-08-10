Photos | Mike Kittrell

UMS-Wright and Vigor are picked as the top two teams in Class 5A heading into the 2022 football season in a vote by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. UMS received 12 first-place votes in the poll, which was released Sunday morning, while Vigor, which won the Class 4A state title last season, collected seven first-place nods.

The two teams are among 15 teams in the Lagniappe coverage that either hold a Top 10 preseason ranking or received votes but did not earn Top 10 status. Most prevalent was Class 5A, which also included No. 8 Gulf Shores, while Faith Academy and Williamson received votes. All five of those teams are in Region 1, a nine-team region which, like each region in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA), receives just four postseason spots.

UMS-Wright, which has won eight state championships under head coach Terry Curtis’ leadership, posted an 11-2 overall record and was unbeaten in region play last season. The Bulldogs open this season at Class 6A St. Paul’s on Aug. 19. Vigor, with a 14-1 record last season in Class 4A, is led by new head coach Markus Cook. The Wolves play at Blount to open the season on Aug. 19.

Gulf Shores was a Class 6A team last season where it went 6-4 in head coach Mark Hudspeth’s first season. Williamson will be led by a new head coach this year in former Williamson and Auburn star Antonio Coleman, who served as the defensive coordinator at the school for the past five seasons. The Lions were 5-6 last year in Class 4A, making the playoffs. Faith Academy was 7-5 last year and 4-2 in Region 1.

In Class 6A, Saraland is ranked No. 3, with Spanish Fort claiming the No. 8 spot. Theodore, which moves down from Class 7A, received votes, as did Baldwin County. Class 6A, Region 1 is another nine-team region that also includes McGill-Toolen, Blount and St. Paul’s, all with a history of earning playoff spots, as well as Murphy and Robertsdale.

Many consider 6A, Region 1 as one of the — if not indeed the — toughest regions in the state. Six teams that earned playoff spots last season are in the region this year. Saraland was unbeaten in region play a year ago and is one of three teams in the current region lineup that won 10 games a year ago. Spanish Fort, another of the 10-win teams, returns under new head coach Chase Smith, who was formerly at Orange Beach. Theodore moved down from Class 7A and had 10 wins a year ago. Baldwin County enjoyed one of its best seasons in a while last year, led by head coach Scott Rials. The Tigers were 8-4 a year ago, reaching the second round of the playoffs.

In Class 7A, Fairhope is ranked No. 7 and Baker No. 9, with Daphne receiving votes. In Class 3A, Mobile Christian is ranked No. 7. There are no local teams that earned a Top 10 ranking in Class 4A, but Bayside Academy and Orange Beach both received votes.

Fairhope and Baker finished in the top three spots in Class 7A, Region 1 a year ago and they are expected to be the teams to beat this season as well. Theodore finished second last year but has dropped down to Class 6A. Fairhope was 9-2 and unbeaten in region games and Baker was 7-4 and 6-2 in region play. Daphne is coming off a 5-5 season, all of those wins against region foes.

Mobile Christian is back in Class 3A after two seasons in Class 4A and has a talented roster. Orange Beach was 9-2 last year in Class 2A but has jumped up two classifications to 4A. They are led by new head coach Jamey DuBose, who has won three state titles in Alabama. Bayside Academy was 9-3 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

No local teams received votes in Class 2A and there are no teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that compete in Class 1A or the Alabama Independent School Association.

The remaining teams receiving No. 1 rankings in the preseason poll include Thompson (Class 7A), Clay-Chalkville (6A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Piedmont (3A), Fyffe (2A), Brantley (1A) and Glenwood (AISA).

Class 6A had the most teams receiving votes with 22, while Class 5A and Class 3A had 20 teams each, and Class 4A had 19.

Here is a look at the complete ASWA preseason rankings:

CLASS 7A: 1. Thompson, 2. Central-Phenix City, 3. Auburn, 4. Hewitt-Trussville, 5. Hoover, 6. James Clemens, 7. Fairhope, 8. Enterprise, 9. Baker, 10. Opelika. Also receiving votes: Prattville, Bob Jones, Florence, Oak Mountain, Daphne.

CLASS 6A: 1. Clay-Chalkville, 2. Mountain Brook, 3. Saraland, 4. Briarwood, 5. Hueytown, 6. Pike Road, 7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, 8. Spanish Fort, 9. Gardendale, 10. Pinson Valley. Also receiving votes: Theodore, Hartselle, Gadsden City, Helena, Carver-Montgomery, Fort Payne, Parker, Baldwin County, Calera, Muscle Shoals, Oxford, Homewood.

CLASS 5A: 1. UMS-Wright, 2. Vigor, 3. Ramsey, 4. Pleasant Valley, 5. Alexandria, 6. Leeds, 7. Guntersville, 8. Gulf Shores, 9. Russellville, 10. Central-Clay County. Also receiving votes: Fairview, Arab, Eufaula, Greenville, Moody, Faith Academy, Demopolis, Southside-Gadsden, Williamson, Citronelle.

CLASS 4A: 1. Montgomery Catholic, 2. Handley, 3. Andalusia, 4. Jacksonville, 5. Northside, 6. Montgomery Academy, 7. Jackson, 8. Oneonta, 9. Etowah, 10. Anniston. Also receiving votes: Randolph, T.R. Miller, Cherokee County, American Christian, Priceville, Bayside Academy, Brooks, Good Hope, Orange Beach.

CLASS 3A: 1. Piedmont, 2. Gordo, 3. Mars Hill Bible, 4. Opp, 5. Alabama Christian, 6. St. James, 7. Mobile Christian, 8. Hillcrest-Evergreen, 9. Winfield, 10. Madison Academy. Also receiving votes: Saks, Flomaton, Ohatchee, Straughn, Houston Academy, Walter Wellborn, Excel, Lauderdale County, Sylvania, Geraldine.

CLASS 2A: 1. Fyffe, 2. Clarke County, 3. Lanett, 4. Ariton, 5. Highland Home, 6. B.B. Comer, 7. Aliceville, 8. G.W. Long, 9. Pisgah, 10. Cleveland. Also receiving votes: Wicksburg, Tanner, J.U. Blacksher, Sand Rock.

CLASS 1A: 1. Brantley, 2. Spring Garden, 3. Sweet Water, 4. Leroy, 5. Wadley, 6. Elba, 7. Pickens County, 8. Decatur Heritage, 9. Linden, 10. Cedar Bluff. Also receiving votes: Valley Head, Kinston, Millry, Maplesville, Hackleburg, Keith.

AISA: 1. Glenwood, 2. Autauga Academy, 3. Patrician, 4. Chambers Academy, 5. Macon-East, 6. Edgewood, 7. Jackson Academy, 8. Lowndes Academy, 9. Escambia Academy, 10. Bessemer Academy. Also receiving votes: Abbeville Christian, Monroe Academy, Crenshaw Christian, Clarke Prep, Lee-Scott, Sparta Academy.